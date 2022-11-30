Whitfield, Louis William Sr. Published 9:29 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Whitfield, Louis William Sr, of Maylene, passed away on November 25, 2022, at the age of 81. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 1PM at Bolton Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2PM. Pastor Mike Bailey is presiding. He will be laid to rest at Ryan Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his son: Phillip Thomas Whitfield; and his daughter: Sandra Jean Whitfield.

He is survived by his loving wife: Betty Jean Whitfield; his children: Louis Whitfield Jr (Wanda), Samantha Reaves (Stephen), Randy Whitfield, and Tyler Whitfield; his grandchildren: Felicia Pascual (Gustavo), Julie Gofourth (Rob), Stephanie Wright (Jacob), Ashely Collum (Chris), and Michael Giddens; and his great-grandchildren: Christopher, Olivia, Claire, Andy, Lily, and Theo.

Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.