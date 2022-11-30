Winter Wonderland, Moonlight Market coming to Columbiana in December Published 10:11 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – Whether you want to play in the snow, shop booths of handmade gifts by local artisans or have your photo taken with Santa, the city of Columbiana has you covered this Christmas season.

Every Friday night in December from 5-8 p.m., the city will host Winter Wonderland at Old Mill Square Park where families will have the opportunity to play in the snow and take memorable photos with festive backgrounds.

Ali Payne, manager of community affairs and senior services, explained that the “snow” is made possible by snow machines.

“Snow will fall in the park,” Payne said. “We rarely get to see snow in Alabama, so there are a lot of kids who probably have never seen real snow, so it’s fun. It’s a fun opportunity to take pictures and get out with your family.”

In addition, businesses and organizations are sponsoring trees in the park and will be decorating them for the weekly event.

Then, on Dec. 9, Main Street Columbiana will host Moonlight Market on Main Street, where artisans will set up booths in the middle of Main Street and businesses will remain open for shopping between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

South Main Street in the area of the roundabout will be closed to traffic for the Moonlight Market event.

“Everything is handmade,” Payne said. “It’s kind of a spin-off of the Columbiana Farmers Market. We did one in November and it was very successful.”

Finally, on Friday evening, Dec. 16, Santa himself will come to Old Mill Square Park and people will have the opportunity to take photos with him from 6-8 p.m.