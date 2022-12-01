Arrest reports for Nov. 13 through Nov. 22 Published 3:55 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 13 through Nov. 22.

Alabaster

Nov. 15

-Cody Sebastian Alexander, 30, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 16

-Shadrick Leon Addison, 49, of Montgomery, bench warrant theft of property 4th.

Nov. 17

-Glenn Alan Campbell, Jr., 39, of Harpersville, capias warrant.

-Jordan Hu Thai, 22, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 18

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, theft of property first degree (Greater than $2,500).

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Ja’Terrion La’Jaub James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Darian Deontrae Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-William Jermaine Hill, 45, of Pelham, criminal trespass third degree.

Nov. 19

-Jonathan Haris, II, 38, of Birmingham, capias warrants.

Nov. 20

-Miaoshia Welch Welch, 36, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Helena

Nov. 15

-Dominique Larue Toney, 31, domestic violence third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Cardamien Jabez Kirksey, 21, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more, carrying a pistol unlawfully, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a domestic violation protection order.

Nov. 18

-Melaine Michelle McCain, 50, using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Mary Elizabeth Racioppa, 64, public intoxication.

-Garon Thomas Slaton, 38, public intoxication.

Nov. 19

-Kaly Ann Davis, 27, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

Nov. 18

-Rachel Diane Reagan, 51, of Montevallo, appears in public place under the influence.

Nov. 19

-Tremayne Green, 22, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Jeffrey Zane Matherson, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Nov. 20

-Cheryl Leneice Devinner, 45, of Montevallo, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premise.

-James Cornelius Smith, 33, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and weapons – carrying illegal – gun.

-Amanda Martin Ward, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

Nov. 21

-Adam Dunn Ashley, of Wilton, agency assist arrest.

Nov. 22

-James Keon Prentice, 34, of Columbiana, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Demontae Montez Smith, 22, of Lawley, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Pelham

Nov. 13

-Andres Rodriguez Sanchez, 59, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Nov. 14

-Mary Zanotti, 47, of Childersburg, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Nov. 15

-Christopher Mayweather, 23, of Bessemer, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Nov. 16

-Anthony Lawrence, 54, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Nov. 18

-Darian Bryant, 23, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of items.

-Arterian Thomas, 22, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of items.

-Ja’Terrion James, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of items.

-Sonora Gonzalez, 29, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Nov. 19

-Yonathan Mejia Padilla, 28, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.