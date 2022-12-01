Eagles soar against Leeds 75-54 Published 12:36 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – The Oak Mountain Eagles soared in their matchup against Leeds on Tuesday, No. 28. A powerful performance by an aggressive Oak Mountain offense picked up another win for the Eagles.

A total of eight players scored for the Eagles Tuesday night. Mathew Heiberger led Oak Mountain with 24 points by the end of the final quarter. Heiberger totaled eight rbs for the evening.

Following Heiberger, Tre Thomas totaled 14 points, seven blocks and eight rbs. Devan Moss and Grey Williams both scored nine points each.

Oak Mountain dominated Lead 75-54.

The Eagles travel to Stanhope Elmore on Thursday, Dec. 1 and host Helena on Friday, Dec. 2.