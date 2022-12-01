Land transactions for Oct. 12 through Oct. 21 Published 4:01 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

The following land transactions occurred between Oct. 12 through Oct. 21.

Oct. 12

-Brian S. Crooks to Latori Lewis, for $365,000, for Lot 9-72 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Deleiah J. Vines to Timothy C. Parker, for $90,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20, Range 4 West.

-Rickeys Property LLC to Maddox Enterprises LP, for $210,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Joseph B. Nadler to Joseph B. Nadler, for $123,900, for Lot 32 in Kingwood.

-MCLP Asset Company Inc. to MTGLQ Investors LP, for $76,200, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Shannon Bell Gibson to Stephen Camden Keith, for $320,000, for Lot 32 in Lacey’s Grove Phase I.

-Erika Ivonne Villa to Christopher Villa Perez, for $13,690, for Lot 2 in Villa Subdivision.

-Erika Ivonne Villa to Maria Angelica Perez Martinez, for $11,060, for Lot 1 in Villa Subdivision.

-Erika Ivonne Villa to Erika Ivonne Villa, for $15,000, for Lot 3 in Villa Subdivision.

-Israel Cassimiro to Israel Cassimiro, for $376,340, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Perry E. Willis to Ryan Arthur Baker, for $5,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Stephen Thomas to David Gonthier, for $403,000, for Lot 184 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Jon Seale, for $775,0000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Florencio Santillan to Florencio Santillan, for $41,000, for Lot 1 in Hecienda Santillan.

-Christopher G. Bruton to Christopher G. Bruton, for $107,500, for Lot 5 in Bermuda Lake Estates First Sector.

-Charlotte Brown Crow to Angela M. Grey, for $725,000, for Lot 41 in Lacoosa Estates.

-Edward L. Avery to Edward L. Avery Management Trust, for $174,000, for Lot 42 in Scottsdale Third Addition.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Carol F. Hewitt, for $600,000, for Lot 533 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Rely Management LLC to Aviator Holdings LLC, for $549,060, for Lot 118 in Chesapeake.

-Jose De La Cruz Herrera Gomez to Jesus Jose Almodovar Zurita, for $502,370, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Cheryl D. Snead to Michael Dylan Watkins, for $287,500, for Lot 297 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Croey David Leventis to Corey David Leventis, for $289,900, for Lot 344 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Crystal Woolen, for $231,330, for Lot 130 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Lawrence Earl Dorsett, for $518,900, for Lot 532 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Jared Travis to Joanna Campbell Duckett, for $425,000, for Lot 282 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

-Roy Eric Daniels to Juan Gustavo Gonzalez Rios, for $280,000, for Lot 104 in Kentwood 3rd Addition.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Christian L. Hollingsworth, for $236,280, for Lot 136 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-James R. Eaves to Isreal Cassimiro, for $140,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

Oct. 13

-Christy Goldman to Keon Wimbish, for $130,000, for property in Section 18, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Weston T. Limbach to Weston T. Limbach, for $1,000, for Lot 119 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Thomas M. Penton to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $536,900, for Lot 307 in Brook Highland 7th Sector Resurvey of Lots 306 and 307.

-American Legion Goodwill Lee Post No. 138 to Glenda Brown, for $50,000, for Lots 14 and 16 in Wilson Subdivision No. 1.

-Zharyan A. Torres Rodriguez to Lizbeth Yahaira Torres Rodriguez, for $88,600, for Lot 4 in Douglas Meadows.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Zella Chalane Mims, for $251,380, for Lot 253 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-James Matthew Smith to Cameron Palmer Schroder, for $287,000, for Lot 22 in Shalimar Point.

-James Mason Pressley to Jay Vincent Gordon, for $278,000, for Lot 9 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-54 Chesser LLC to Paul Hall, for $2,050,000, for Lot 2 in Taranis Subdivision.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to Erin Elizabeth Russell, for $409,900, for Lot 85 in Broken Bow Fourth Addition.

-Cristy Flournoy to Cristy Flournoy, for $249,300, for Lot 24 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Fay Bailey to Bridgett Alday, for $371,890, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Kevin Genry to Timothy John Genry, for $150,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Johnny Baird Pickett to Maeghen Dayle Pickett, for $325,000, for Lot 147 in Weatherly Chandler Sector 16.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 713 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Carolyn P. Clark to Frances Williams, for $236,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Jennifer J. Delmo Hopkins to Jennifer J. Delmo Hopkins, for $233,420, for Lot 21 in Bent River Estates Phase I.

-Kathy D. Barnes to Davis Family Cemetery, for $9,165, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jeffrey K. Gilbert to Valeria M. Davis, for $415,000, for Lot 1646 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Jessie W. Woodard, for $561,550, for Lot 23 in Lake Wood Estates Subdivision.

-Glenda Brown to Melanie Hubka, for $225,000, for Lot 24 in Hidden Creek.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Willie C. Holder, for $506,900, for Lot 506 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Alvah McKinley Phillips to Alvah McKinley Phillips, for $186,200, for Lot 506 in Spring Gate Phase 5.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Daniel Easley, for $323,795, for Lot 5 in Harpers Creek Sector I.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Antionette Brooks, for $299,900, for Lot 6 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Marquita Louise Chunta Burnett, for $286,485, for Lot 359 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Richard T. Ray, for $279,995, for Lot 30 in Springs Crossing Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Laurice Larkin Martinez, for $297,820, for Lot 358 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jasmine M. Holman, for $344,085, for Lot 342 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jonathan Fleagle, for $332,635, for Lot 341 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

Oct. 14

-Kerri Nicole Belile Lulue to Wesley Hurtt, for $495,000, for Lot 158 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 7.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Erica Veronique Roberson, for $315,775, for Lot 343 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Holly Dean Hudson, for $264,485, for Lot 3 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Fredrick Jonathan Eddie Houston, for $322,150, for Lot 345 in Springs Creek Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Deidra R. Mathis to Lamar Morgan, for $750,000, for Lot 9AA in Lake Kathryn Resurvey of Lot 9A and 10.

-Down South Suppliers Inc. to Alfredo Cortes, for $240,000, for Lot 10 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-Wesley Hurtt to Austin Blaine Driver, for $312,000, for Lot 3 in Carleton Estates.

-Austin Blaine Driver to Brent Tyler Ross, for $260,000, for Lot 10 in Triple Springs First Sector First Addition.

-Paul Brooks Brown to Kelly S. Griffin, for $140,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Judith Abigail Oney to Russell A. Oney, for $148,000, for Lot 18 in Nottingham Townhomes Resurvey of Lots 16 thru 21.

-James E. Hassett to Michael R. Smiley, for $9,580, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Andrew Byars to Andrew Byars, for $118,500, for Lot 5 in Triple Springs.

-Russell Morrow Yawn to Spencer B. Benson, for $220,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Jerry R. Adams, for $70,000, for Lot 103 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Ashley C. Short to Wanda Jean Welsh, for $201,500, for Lot 243 in Camden Cove West Sector 2.

-Heritage Lane Venture I LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $32,000, for Lot 227 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-David J. Turner to Della Marie Williams, for $250,000, for Lot 5 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector Resurvey of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

-Lindsey Eastwood to Sandra K. Henley, for $399,156, for Lot 18 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Stephanie F. Bradley to Alanna Bradley, for $377,500, for Lot 25 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 734 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Baltic Avenue Partners LLC to Danny L. Cottingham, for $12,000, for Lot 13 in Triple Springs First Sector First Addition.

-Joe Lee to Sherie Hodges, for $375,000, for Lot 602 in Windstone Phase 6 Final Plat.

-CMF II Summerchase at Riverchase LLC to Summercow LLC, for $38,750, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Mark A. Smith to Lakin C. Spinks, for $292,000, for Lot 6 in Spain Estate.

-John Hill Driver to Ellen Weber, for $599,900, for Lot 3808 in Birkshire 38th Addition to Riverchase.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Dominika Dahm, for $248,560, for Lot 213 in Camden Park Phase Two.

Oct. 17

-Jeanie M. Stanley to Darryl Burns, for $420,000, for Lot 2152 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Marc 1 Holding LLC to MDC Coast 17 LLC, for $3,391,540, for Lot 14 in Limestone Marketplace Resurvey of Lot 14A.

-Roberto Antonio Escobar to Henry Nilson Mena Dominguez, for $203,000, for Lot 62 in Cottages of Stonehaven First Addition.

-KW Development LLC to Jerry Thompson, for $581,659, for Lot 12 in Panthers Path Subdivision.

-REI Nation LLC to Amanda Welch, for $160,000, for Lot 12 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Rena B. Corley Chamblee to Raymond Tracy, for $245,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Kathleen Lyon to Kathleen Lyon, for $753,510, for Lot 2 in Highgate Manor.

-Gloria G. Gallaway to Nancy L. Gotham, for $425,000, for Lot 312 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Marcus D. Harris to Mandi Winter Peavy, for $211,000, for Lot 117 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Bishop Creek Investors LLC to Amerson Investments LLC, for $800,000, for Lot 100 in Southlake Park a Condominium.

-Jerry G. Thompson to Marcus Harris, for $305,000, for Lot 100 in Ivy Brook Phase Two Third Addition.

-Steve Monroe Martin to Linda S. Hudson, for $255,000, for Lot 262 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 6.

-Donna L. Hayes to Donna L. Hayes, for $895,500, for Lot 1504 in Brook Highland 15th Sector.

-Daniel Harrison Rice to Kimberly Starnes, for $430,000, for Lot 24 in Homestead Sector A.

-Ray F. Fagan to Kirk R. Villar, for $320,000, for Lot 6-27A in Chelsea Park 6th Addition Resurvey of Lots 6-21 to 6-32.

-Jeffrey Pino to Jacqueline Vaughn, for $294,000, for Lot 8 in Kingridge.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Cynthia Piedra, for $479,649, for Lot 308 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 1.

-Craig Timothy Moore to Brandon Scott West, for $33,500, for Lot 5 in Pine Tree Estates.

-William V. McGregor to Allesha Michelle Coleman, for $322,973, for Lot 12 in Broken Bow South.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kevin Rayshad Thompson, for $421,750, for Lot 369 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Chris Cain to Hunter McCoy Properties LLC, for $65,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Hetz Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Janet Northing to John William Northing, for $240,500, for Lot 16 in Old Towne Forest Second Addition.

-Marlene Bergman Coffman to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 10 in Kerry Down.

-Mulkey Development & Investment Corp Inc. to Kyle S. Cofield, for $550,000, for Lot 47 in Stonegate Realty Phase Three Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Russell Alan Jackson, for $578,543, for Lot 602 in Village of Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Chase Pays Cash LLC to Mary Catherine McAlister, for $192,000, for Lot 8 in Meadowgreen.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to James Witcher, for $336,000, for Lot 95 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Victoria Gomez to Justin Ray Arrington, for $345,000, for Lot 1609 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Ashton Stark Pody to Ashton Stark Pody, for $163,400, for Lot 6 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham Phase Two.

-James J. Thompson to James J. Thompson, for $469,610, for property in Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Rosemary Giardina to Katherine Anderson Benson, for $285,000, for Lot 47 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 3.

Oct. 18

-Charles Rauccio to Helen M. Dampier, for $295,000, for Lot 28 in Southwind Fourth Sector.

-Daniel R. Holifield to Kimberly A. Rauccio, for $378,000, for Lot 37 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.

-Alison Fulps to Molly Chew Baker, for $380,000, for Lot 233 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-Carol Maddox to John M. Baggett, for $480,000, for Lot 2905 in Riverchase Country Club 29th Addition.

-Anita Bert Markle to Karen Crim, for $166,260, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Maurice Stuart Nicholson to Brandon David Bates, for $457,000, for Lot 50 in Highlands 1st Sector Amended Map.

-Mahmoud Sokari to Jonathan Gallyott, for $500,000, for Lot 246 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Adams Homes LLC to Johnnie W. McCallum, for $320,000, for Lot 126 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Jerimy Shane Boyd to Melissa Irene Williams, for $215,000, for Lots 12 and 13 in Bridlewood Forest Subdivision.

-Earl Terrance Chase to Sarris Properties LLC, for $309,900, for Lot 100 in Meadow Brook Second Sector First Phase.

-Larry Gantt to Carl Ronnie Boglin, for $215,000, for Lot 115 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Watler Russell Tyner to Ashley Elizabeth Vaughn, for $300,000, for Lot 112 in Meadow Brook Second Sector Second Phase.

-Gary Mayo Cone to Rick Pickering, for $174,000, for Lot 95 in Hayesbury Phase I Final Plat.

-Keystone Alabaster Property LLC to David Development LLC, for $650,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Eric C. Shula to Kyle Aaron Hayes, for $694,000, for Lot 183 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B.

-Martin Jerome Anderson to Robert Andrew Pro, for $649,900, for Lot 30 in Windchase Givianpours Addition to Meadow Brook.

-Thomas W. Crawford to Marc Robillard, for $546,750, for Lot 7 in Deerwood Lake.

-Chris Ajlouny to Jennifer Ashlie Penton, for $369,500, for Lot 277 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 4.

-Joshua G. Pigford to Bengie Keeton, for $835,000, for Lot 9-05 in Mt Laurel Resubdivision of Blocks 9 and 10.

-Damion D. Owens to Devonta Brown, for $305,000, for Lot 717 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Forrest Johnson to Margaret Regina Pettis, for $215,000, for Lot 12 in Hayesbury Phase 3.

-Jack A. Price to David Juhola, for $450,000, for Lot 425 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Ruwaldt Viljoen to Aryn McKenzie Sanders, for $375,000, for Lot 309 in Hillsboro Phase II.

-Rebecca Ann Adams to Ashlee B. Rawlins, for $200,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Heritage Land Venture I LLC, for $73,000, for Lot 369 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat and Lot 2 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Section 1.

-David Stone Womack to David Stone Womack, for $116,490, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Harvest Place Christian Church Inc. to Shelby Baptist Association Incorporated, for $380,000, for Lot 1 in Westside Village.

-A A Quality Plumbing & Air LLC to Xixuan Wang, for $451,000, for Lot 4 in Fieldstone Park Fourth Sector.

-William Simmons Moses to Vasile Cucereavii, for $365,000, for Lot 2706 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.

-Sitz Properties LLC to Margaret Lacie Maddox, for $279,100, for Lot 129 in Amberley Woods 5th Sector Amended Map.

Oct. 19

-William Craig Capp to Terry Edmonds, for $470,000, for Lot 3 in Indian Crest Estates 2nd Sector.

-Margaret Ann Perry to 1611 Ridge RD LLC, for $341,000, for Lot 4 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Timothy David Gunselman to Robert S. Naranjo, for $11,000, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Edward L. Bowen to Crystal Trimble, for $305,000, for Lot 24 in Royal Oaks Third Sector First Addition.

-James Charles Braun to Christopher B. Striplin, for $145,000, for property in Section 14, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Amy S. Hancock to George Daniel Eames, for $445,000, for Lot 2234 in Riverchase Country Club 22nd Addition.

-Michael Wayne Mooney to Anas Abdel Wahid, for $725,000, for Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 in John H. Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-280 Properties LLC to Dashiv LLC, for $900,000, for Lot 8A1-1 in Chelsea Crossroads Sector II Resurvey of Resurvey of Lot 8A1 Resurvey of Lot 8A.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Ellie B. Norton, for $361,847, for Lot 7-90 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Patricia Reed to Christopher Lamar Wooley, for $275,000, for Lot 25 in Apache Ridge Fifth Sector.

-Anthony Ellison to Clay Donaldson, for $95,690, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Alisha Nicole Potter to Rosa Aguilar Marron, for $165,000, for Lot 10 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One Corrected Map.

Oct. 20

-Luedella Klimt to Robert J. Gibala, for $256,000, for Lot 16 in Silver Creek Sector 1.

-Asif S. Merchant to Merchant Development Inc., for $870,000, for Lot 46 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat, Lot 15 in Eagle Ridge Subdivision and Lot 62 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Peggy Joyce Crowson to Gayla C. Schofield, for $108,760, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Jacob B. Mueller to Trey Kiley, for $185,900, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Joseph C. Lancaster to Tariq Butt, for $710,000, for Lot 3219 in Highland Lakes 32nd Section.

-Jeffrey D. Daniel to Michael Ryan Snuggs, for $545,000, for Lot 55 in Forest Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Claude E. Lee to Christopher Meadows, for $730,000, for Lot 2 in Christopher Cove Resubdivision of Lot 2 Final Plat.

-Timothy Cool to Timothy A. Cool, for $10,000, for Lot 538 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to David Leslie Stanley, for $424,140, for Lot 103 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Charles Wayne Ivey to Angela K. Syrowatka, for $325,000, for Lot 130 in Autumn Ridge Second Sector.

-Dewayne Wood to Gabriel Sanchez, for $689,900, for Lot 1 in McMahon Highlands at Shelby Spring Farms.

-Larry Wolfe to Kimberly Shrin, for $85,000, for Lot 46 in Timberline Phase 2.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Mauricio Palacios, for $285,000, for Lot 325 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.

-Christopher P. Von Hagel to Brian E. Von Hagel, for $30,240, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Brooke M. Von Hagel to Sharon Von Hagel, for $302,500, for Lot 21 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Beau Ryan Beard to Barbara J. Mosko, for $287,000, for Lot 308 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Cody B. Hamilton to Michael S. Anglin, for $180,000, for Lot 17 in Cottages.

-Julia Kennerly Mendonca to Mendonca Family Trust, for $90,733.33, for Lot 4 in Lymans Addition to the Town of Montevallo.

-Julia Kinnerly Mendonca to Mendonca Family Trust, for $90,733.33, for Lot 4 in Lymans Addition to the Town of Montevallo.

-Norma Rosta to Patrick R. Roll, for $395,000, for Lot 61 in Brook Highland 2nd Sector.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Shakera Dashia Franklin, for $294,900, for Lot 19 in Park Forest First Sector.

-John Henderson to Imtiaz Pasha Syed, for $30,000, for Lot 1 in Farris Subdivision.

-Jean M. Wood to Megan R. Sullivan, for $230,000, for Lot 47 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-Renee Duke to Heath Waldrop, for $157,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-TCG Koslin LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $611,782.68, for Lots 5, 7, 71, 72, 73, 74, 99, 100, 101, 159, 160 and 161 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Ashtin L. Bivings to Jasmine Nichols, for $225,000, for Lot 68 in Waterstone Phase 2 Final Plat.

-John Scott Matheney to John R. Wood, for $412,500, for Lot 2155 in Kirkwall Phase IV in Ballantrae.

Oct. 21

-Wesley Jordan to Kayla Wenth, for $250,000, for Lot 47 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 4th Sector.

-Megan Lentz Bickelmann to Hugh M. Staub, for $329,900, for Lot 7-111 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Hugh M. Staub to Joseph Andrew Williamson, for $505,000, for Lot 9 in Windsor Estates.

-Kevin McLendon to Jacob Pippin Mauldin, for $790,000, for Lot 127 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Joseph Rodney Cook to Joseph Rodney Cook, for $237,372.18, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Timothy W. Overton to Timothy W. Overton, for $238,650, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Rikki Lee to Rikki Lee, for $221,800, for Lot 86 in Narrows Peak Sector Final Record Plat Amended Map.

-E21 LLC to Patrick Berrell, for $175,000, for Lot 30 in Nottingham Townhomes Final Plat.

-Linda Tinnell to Richard Tinnell, for $244,000, for Lot 81 in Narrows Point Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jacob McDonald, for $830,645, for Lot 1317 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Jacob McDonald to T & T Holdings LLC, for $809,495, for Lot 1317 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Mia D. Wylie to Gerardo Jorge Silva-Buttgenbach, for $482,000, for Lot 2 in Wood Forest First Sector.

-David B. Czachowski to Revive Holdings LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 72 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Branch Inverness Associates LP to Valleydale Corner CGP LLC, for $2,058,000, for Lot 2 in Inverness Corners Subdivision.

-JRP Properties LLC to Nathan Stephenson, for $275,000, for Lot 75 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase III.

-Perry Swindall to Chris Durden, for $100,000, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Glasscocks Subdivision on Spring Creek.