Montevallo Main Street Players to present ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ Published 10:21 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

MONTEVALLO – If you’re trying to get into the Christmas spirit and the music on the radio isn’t doing it for you, perhaps you might enjoy the Montevallo Main Street Players’ upcoming production of Renee Calarco’s “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

The Main Street Players will present the holiday-themed comedy at the Parnell Memorial Library Theatre on Dec. 8, 9, 10 and 11 with all performances starting at 7:30 p.m. except Sunday’s matinee performance (Dec. 11), which is set to begin at 2 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show for each of the scheduled dates.

“The show is very family-friendly,” said Gwendolyn Treptow, director and president of the board. “While I was reading it the first time, I busted into laughter, like full-on belly laugh stitches. It’s going to be a great fun experience for anybody that comes and sees it.”

Produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois, “The 12 Days of Christmas” follows the main character Shirley Partridge as she attempts to carry out the annual tradition of gathering participants to sing the popular Christmas carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Cast member Mike Schiermann plays Henri, a French rooster, in the production.

“It’s coming together really well,” Schiermann said. “It’s a really cute and funny little piece of Christmas fluff. It’s perfect for the whole family. Gosh, we’ve got a really talented cast too.”

The Montevallo Main Street Players are the oldest active community theatre group in Shelby County, established in 1972. They are also a nonprofit organization.

“We all do it out of the love for theatre and the joy of bringing a live theatre experience to the Montevallo community,” Treptow said. “That is our mission and our passion. We do three shows a year. We are back in our little theatre.”

General admission is $12; and student, senior and military members or veterans get in for $8. For more information, visit the Montevallo Main Street Players Facebook page or visit Our.show/mmsp-the12daysofchristmas.