Municipal police reports for Oct. 14 through Nov. 21

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 14 through Nov. 21.

Alabaster

Oct. 14

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Falling Waters Way (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

Nov. 14

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (government/public building). Damaged were two light poles, toilet paper dispenser and glass door on book case valued at $2,500.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow Drive.

-Property damage from Smokey Road and Chestnut Drive. Damaged was the front end of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $3,000.

-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of 3rd Avenue SW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home). Stolen were Blink security cameras valued at $250.

Nov. 15

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 500 Block of Smokey Road. Recovered was a Springfield Armory pistol and Tactical Solutions firearm valued at $950.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 500 Block of Park Village Lane (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of 12th Street SW (residence/home).

-Information only from the 400 Block of 8th Street SW.

Nov. 16

-Alias writ of arrest – theft of property 4th from the 50 Block of Lemay Plaza, Montgomery.

-Trespassing notice from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Parliament Road (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was a yellow Dewalt Sawzall and a floor jack valued at $200.

Nov. 17

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 Block of Colonial Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a black iPhone 12 Pro cell phone valued at $500.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Spinnaker Lane (residence/home).

-Death investigation from the 1400 Block of Amberley Woods Cove (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $284.22.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $575.45.

-Property damage from the 10000 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive.

-Capias warrant from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Starboard Circle.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Ashford Way (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of Yellowleaf Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1100 Block of Alabaster Boulevard (church/synagogue/temple/mosque). Recovered was a grinder with marijuana residue, metal pipe with marijuana residue and 3.44 grams of marijuana.

Nov. 18

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Meadowlark Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place.

-Property damage from the 900 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was a tail light valued at $500.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $71.16.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

Nov. 19

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $61.36.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $54.45.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $42.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $20.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $16.97.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $44.41.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $29.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $65.82.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $73.61.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $66.28.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $114.39.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $78.19.

-Capias warrants from the 400 Block of 6th Avenue South.

Nov. 20

-Property damage from Highway 11 and Homestead Trail, Pelham. Damaged was a Chevy Tahoe.

-Property damage from the 40 Block of Kent Stone Way (other/unknown). Damaged was a Hyundai Tucson valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $260.80.

Helena

Nov. 15

-Miscellaneous from County Road 52.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.

-DHR assist – pick up order from Shady Trail.

-Receiving stolen property second degree – firearm, carrying a pistol unlawfully, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a domestic violence protection order from Helena Road.

-Harassment from Hillsboro Lane.

Nov. 16

-Dog not on leash from 2nd Street.

-Inhumane treatment to dog and dog running at large from Orchard Lane.

Nov. 17

-Death investigation from the 4900 Block of Cove Cove.

-Property damage from Spencer Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Cunningham Drive.

Nov. 18

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Public intoxication from County Road 58.

-Public intoxication from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from Saint Patrick Drive.

-Auto theft from Wade Street.

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 4300 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Theft of property 3rd degree from Appleford Road.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 52 West.

Nov. 19

-Bail jumping second degree from the 3800 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous from County Road 52 East.

Montevallo

Nov. 18

-Information only from the 800 Block of Morgan Street (residence/home).

-Assault – harassment and trespass warning from Highway 119 (department store).

-Appears in public place under the influence of alcohol, narcotics from Alabama Highway 25 (other/unknown).

Nov. 19

-Property damage from Alabama Highway 25 and Spring Drive (highway/street). Damaged was a front drivers side fender valued at $250.

Nov. 20

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Samford Street (highway/street). Damaged was a passenger side window, passenger side rear quarter panel and rear window valued at $450.

-Dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and weapons – carrying illegal – gun from Highway 119 (highway/street). Recovered was MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) 1.00 dosage; one blue pill with R imprinted on it, Ruger Security and 23 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition valued at $340.

Nov. 21

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from the 300 Block of Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 3700 Block of Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a front end/undercarriage of vehicle valued at $12,000.

-Forgery – checks from Highway 17 (bank). Stolen were checks valued at $19,000.

Pelham

Nov. 15

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Stone Road (residence/home). Stolen locally/recovered other were checks and checkbook valued at $0.

Nov. 16

-Theft from the 1800 Block of McCain Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer valued at $6,000.