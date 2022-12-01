Municipal police reports for Oct. 14 through Nov. 21
Published 3:59 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 14 through Nov. 21.
Alabaster
Oct. 14
-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Falling Waters Way (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
Nov. 14
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (government/public building). Damaged were two light poles, toilet paper dispenser and glass door on book case valued at $2,500.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow Drive.
-Property damage from Smokey Road and Chestnut Drive. Damaged was the front end of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $3,000.
-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of 3rd Avenue SW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home). Stolen were Blink security cameras valued at $250.
Nov. 15
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 500 Block of Smokey Road. Recovered was a Springfield Armory pistol and Tactical Solutions firearm valued at $950.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 500 Block of Park Village Lane (residence/home).
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of 12th Street SW (residence/home).
-Information only from the 400 Block of 8th Street SW.
Nov. 16
-Alias writ of arrest – theft of property 4th from the 50 Block of Lemay Plaza, Montgomery.
-Trespassing notice from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Parliament Road (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was a yellow Dewalt Sawzall and a floor jack valued at $200.
Nov. 17
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 Block of Colonial Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a black iPhone 12 Pro cell phone valued at $500.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Spinnaker Lane (residence/home).
-Death investigation from the 1400 Block of Amberley Woods Cove (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $284.22.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $575.45.
-Property damage from the 10000 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive.
-Capias warrant from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Starboard Circle.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Ashford Way (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of Yellowleaf Lane.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1100 Block of Alabaster Boulevard (church/synagogue/temple/mosque). Recovered was a grinder with marijuana residue, metal pipe with marijuana residue and 3.44 grams of marijuana.
Nov. 18
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Meadowlark Drive.
-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place.
-Property damage from the 900 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was a tail light valued at $500.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $71.16.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
Nov. 19
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $61.36.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $54.45.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $42.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $20.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $16.97.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $44.41.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $29.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $65.82.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $73.61.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $66.28.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $114.39.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $78.19.
-Capias warrants from the 400 Block of 6th Avenue South.
Nov. 20
-Property damage from Highway 11 and Homestead Trail, Pelham. Damaged was a Chevy Tahoe.
-Property damage from the 40 Block of Kent Stone Way (other/unknown). Damaged was a Hyundai Tucson valued at $0.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $260.80.
Helena
Nov. 15
-Miscellaneous from County Road 52.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.
-DHR assist – pick up order from Shady Trail.
-Receiving stolen property second degree – firearm, carrying a pistol unlawfully, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a domestic violence protection order from Helena Road.
-Harassment from Hillsboro Lane.
Nov. 16
-Dog not on leash from 2nd Street.
-Inhumane treatment to dog and dog running at large from Orchard Lane.
Nov. 17
-Death investigation from the 4900 Block of Cove Cove.
-Property damage from Spencer Lane.
-Miscellaneous from Cunningham Drive.
Nov. 18
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Public intoxication from County Road 58.
-Public intoxication from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Miscellaneous from Saint Patrick Drive.
-Auto theft from Wade Street.
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 4300 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Theft of property 3rd degree from Appleford Road.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 52 West.
Nov. 19
-Bail jumping second degree from the 3800 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Miscellaneous from County Road 52 East.
Montevallo
Nov. 18
-Information only from the 800 Block of Morgan Street (residence/home).
-Assault – harassment and trespass warning from Highway 119 (department store).
-Appears in public place under the influence of alcohol, narcotics from Alabama Highway 25 (other/unknown).
Nov. 19
-Property damage from Alabama Highway 25 and Spring Drive (highway/street). Damaged was a front drivers side fender valued at $250.
Nov. 20
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Samford Street (highway/street). Damaged was a passenger side window, passenger side rear quarter panel and rear window valued at $450.
-Dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and weapons – carrying illegal – gun from Highway 119 (highway/street). Recovered was MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) 1.00 dosage; one blue pill with R imprinted on it, Ruger Security and 23 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition valued at $340.
Nov. 21
-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from the 300 Block of Skyview Drive (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 3700 Block of Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a front end/undercarriage of vehicle valued at $12,000.
-Forgery – checks from Highway 17 (bank). Stolen were checks valued at $19,000.
Pelham
Nov. 15
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Stone Road (residence/home). Stolen locally/recovered other were checks and checkbook valued at $0.
Nov. 16
-Theft from the 1800 Block of McCain Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer valued at $6,000.