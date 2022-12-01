Pelham Public Library announces puzzle swap event Published 10:17 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library will hold a puzzle swap event for all puzzle lovers which will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 and continue throughout the month of December.

“We used to have a puzzle giveaway every month, but there was only one winner per month,” Library Supervisor David Smith said. “A library patron, Brandon Herring, suggested the swap and our director thought that it was a great idea. The swap is better than the contest as it benefits more community members.”

Smith said the library welcomes any swap or donation of gently loved puzzles, and participants do not have to be library members.

“Most of all we just want participants to have fun,” Smith said. “Everyone I have talked to seems very excited. We will leave a tally sheet for participants to mark per swap. This will help the library keep statistics of the program.”

I know that when my wife and I finish a puzzle, we just put it away to languish in a closet. I am sure that there are many community members who do the same. This swap gives the puzzles a second chance to be enjoyed and hopefully several more. This is a great way to recycle little-used items and give puzzle lovers an opportunity to share with others.”

Those interested in the puzzle swap can stop by the circulation desk of the Pelham Public Library or call 205-620-6418 for more information.