Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 5 through Nov. 11 Published 4:03 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 5-11:

Nov. 5

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Marijuana (14.6 ounces), methamphetamine (1.2 grams), glass pipe with residue, scale, three pill bottles with two brown capsules (.95 gram), half an orange pill (.46 gram) and yellow pills (10.5 count, 1.77 grams); one glass and one plastic dropper with unknown liquid, and three firearms including a Ruger LCP, S&W SD9 VE and Springfield XDS were confiscated.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and East Inverness Parkway, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from U.S. 280 and Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from Shelby County 260 near Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 10 block of Hilltop Road, Leeds.

-Property damage from the 6600 block of Walt Drive, Birmingham. A roof, gutter and walls were damaged.

-Destruction of state property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Glass on a door was shattered.

-Domestic investigation from the 3200 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous clothing items totaling $102 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 3400 block of Shelby County 13, Helena. A chain link gate sustained $50 in damages.

-Injury to or destruction of state property, etc. by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A door glass was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from Dollar General, 7181 Shelby County 47, Shelby.

Nov. 6

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, unlawfully carrying a pistol from U.S. 31 and Alabama 70, Calera. Marijuana (approximately 11 grams), two containers of liquid containing possible powdered drug residue and a Taurus 709 firearm with eight rounds and a magazine were confiscated.

-DUI from the 400 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 6000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Domestic violence assault second degree from the 800 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby. A kitchen knife with sheath was confiscated.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Hampton Place, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 60 block of Shop Street, Montevallo.

-SORNA violation-registration with local law enforcement from the 4700 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 14000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2017 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Permitting dogs to run at large, animal bite from the 5400 block of Little Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 30 block of Posey Circle, Vincent. A rear lift gate on a 2020 Ford Escape was damaged.

-Assault from the 100 block of Jasmine Hill Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 60 block of Smith Drive, Vincent.

Nov. 7

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Knollwood Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Theft of services from the 8500 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1300 block of Weatherby Cove, Birmingham. Miscellaneous clothes and shoes valued at $320.45 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass from the 200 block of Pioneer Way, Sterrett. Two 5-gallon gas cans along with 15 gallons of gas with a total value of $60 were stolen.

-Assault third degree from the 100 block of Jasmine Hill Road, Indian Springs.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Westminster Circle, Birmingham.

-DUI, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Old Highway 31 and Pony Drive, Alabaster. Green marijuana (1.3 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana (9 grams) and a pipe were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of Shelby Farms Lane, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Waterstone Way, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous information from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

-Incident from the 100 block of Jasmine Hill Road, Birmingham.

Nov. 8

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 2000 block of Preston Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Heather Lane, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 7000 block of Indian Ridge Drive, Indian Springs. A 2018 Dodge SRT Demon was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Vann Drive, Birmingham. Suspected meth (3.2 grams) was recovered.

-DUI from an unnamed location.

-Community notification violation from the 300 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 4000 block of Grove Park Circle, Birmingham. Money in the amount of $2,992 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 6000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2003 Kawasaki Touring motorcycle was damaged.

-Property damage from Brook Highland Parkway at Magnolia Drive, Birmingham. A 2014 Mercedes E350 was damaged.

Nov. 9

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Chelsea Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Incident from the Shelby County Jail, 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. A folding knife with pocket clip and silver keyring with “Alabama” on one side was reported.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.

-Incident from the Shelby County Jail. A plastic tube with black rubber on the end used for inhaling controlled substances was confiscated.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 17200 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. $20,500 in cash was stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 100 block of Shelia Point, Shelby. A counterfeit $100 bill was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Mistletoe Lane, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Loose marijuana (approximately 1 gram) and less than 1 gram of a crystal substance (meth) were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Essex Drive, Birmingham.

Nov. 10

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, unlawfully carrying a pistol from the 5100 block of U.S. 31, Calera. Marijuana (4 grams), a black jar with marijuana residue and an SD9 firearm with 9 rounds and a magazine were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Essex Drive, Chelsea. A Mason jar with marijuana and a grinder were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 5100 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A 2020 Ford F-350 SD Crew Cab was damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from the 500 block of Carnoustie, Shoal Creek, Alabama. Miscellaneous items including a refrigerator, oven, wood chipper, power tools and other household appliances valued at $13,000 were stolen.

-Incident from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Ewing Street, Wilton. A gunmetal Carlos Santana leather purse valued at $30, leather wallet valued at $20, APCO Credit Union checks (unknown amount), Alabama driver license, Social Security card and Medicare card were stolen.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Maplewood Lane, Sterrett. A utility trailer valued at $1,400 was stolen.

-Property damage from Shelby County 22 and Circle D Ranch, Montevallo. A front left fender was damaged.

Nov. 11

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Fulton Springs Road and Old Highway 31, Alabaster. Suspected marijuana (approximately 9.8 grams) and suspected THC vape were confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 3300 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. A wooden “lean-to” was damaged.

-Theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card from Narrows Reach, Birmingham. A 2018 Audi Q7, Corey Burch purse valued at $400, Wells Fargo debit card, Redstone Federal debit card, Apple iPhone and car seat valued at $200 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Reach Way, Birmingham. Two Capital One MasterCards, a Regions Bank debit card, American Airlines credit card, Chase Spark card and Marriott Visa card were stolen.

-Forgery second degree from the 500 block of Carnoustie, Shoal Creek, Alabama.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from Narrows Peak Circle, Birmingham. A wallet and contents, including several debit/credit cards, was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Reach Way, Birmingham. A pair of Costa sunglasses valued at $300 and Regions checks were stolen.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Sunrise Lane, Sterrett. A 2005 Toyota Highlander was damaged.

-Theft third degree from the 100 block of Blacksmith Lane, Wilsonville. An Apple MacBook Pro valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 200 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea. $1,500 in cash was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea. A 2006 Chrysler Sebring was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Cedar Bend Drive, Helena. Marijuana in a plastic bag (2.7 grams) was confiscated.