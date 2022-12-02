Columbiana traffic stop leads to major drug bust Published 8:07 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – On Tuesday Nov. 29, a traffic stop in Columbiana led to a major drug bust.

Patrick Burns, 42, was arrested by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, according to an official Facebook post by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Burns has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, tracking in methamphetamine, 2 counts of unlawful distribution, four counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers seized 11.22 grams of fentanyl, 28.5 grams of methamphetamine, 31.03 grams of synthetic marijuana, 4.77 grams of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, 1.64 grams of alprazolam, .82 grams of acetaminophen/oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and $2,598.

Burns is currently held in the Shelby County Jail on a $1,146,000 bond.

According to the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, more than 100 drug overdose deaths have been attributed to Fentanyl in Shelby County over the past three years.

“We’re going to continue to aggressively pursue all illegal drug trade that affects Shelby County,” read a statement by Lieutenant Joe McGee on the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force Facebook page. “However, we take special interest in dealers who spread fentanyl into our communities. That stuff is absolutely poison.”

