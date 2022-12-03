Chelsea girls pull away with win against Thompson Published 2:14 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER – The Chelsea Hornets girls’ basketball team continued its winning streak after defeating the Thompson Warriors on Friday, Dec. 2. The Hornets took down the Warriors 52-43.

Chelsea started fast out of the gate, the Hornets hit four two-pointers from three different players and knocked down one basket outside the arc from Zamar’ya Cook.

The four two-pointers were knocked down by Sadie Schwallie, Haley Trotter and Sophia Brown. Olivia Pryor, Trotter and Schwallie totaled a combined three points from the free-throw line.

An aggressive defense from the Hornets limited the Warriors inside the arc, however, Thompson picked up two-three pointers in the first quarter from Maliyah Green and Mylah Dixion.

Alanna Rose and Karlyn Oden topped off the Warriors’ score by making one free throw each before the second quarter started.

Pryor and Brown continued to play well into the second quarter for Chelsea, as they both added four more points each before the half. Schwallie went two for two from the free-throw line before the quarter ended giving the Hornets their 24-17

Zyon Garters led Thompson with five points before halftime was called. Garters knocked down a three-pointer and went two for two at the free-throw line.

Eighth-grader Jayla Forbes gained three points for the Warriors. Locke Little and Natalie French totaled a combined three points from three free throws.

Returning from the half, the Warriors made quick adjustments to their defense to limit the Hornets in the third quarter to only obtaining 10 points, while the Thompson’s offense totaled 13 points.

Dasin Huyuh had a strong performance for Thompson in the third quarter after picking up two three-pointers and a two-pointer. Dixon knocked down a basket outside the arc and Morgan Adolphus made one inside.

Although the Hornets only picked up 10 points in the third quarter, they still maintained a lead over the Warriors. Trotter carried the Hornet with eight points totaled before the fourth quarter. Trotter knocked down three two-pointers and went two for two from the free-throw line.

Brown tagged on two more points to Chelsea’s score before the final quarter.

Chelsea secured its latest victory in the final quarter, but not without a fight from Thompson. The Warriors ended the night by adding 11 more points. Forbes led with four points and Dixon followed with three points.

Adolphus and Green totaled a combined four points.

Chelsea made adjustments to its offensive in the fourth quarter and picked up 18 points to top off its win. Brown led with eight points and Pryor followed with seven. Schwallie and Trotter totaled a combined three points.

Chelsea returns home on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for another county battle against the Helena Huskies. Thompson will face another county battle as well at Spain Park on Tuesday, Dec. 6.