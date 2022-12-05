Alabaster opens registration for 2023 adult basketball teams

Published 2:59 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

By Noah Wortham

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Registration is now open for 2023 adult basketball teams.

“Bringing adult basketball to the City of Alabaster gives the citizens a program they’ve asked for over the years,” Athletic Manager Nik McCrimon said. “In addition, It adds a third adult program to the city.”

Leagues are coed, ages 18 and up. The entry fee is $175 per a team and includes eight regular season games, in addition to, a single elimination tournament at the end of the season. The winning team will receive half off the registration fee if they return for the next season.

Game nights are on Sundays between 3 and 8 p.m. in the old Thompson Intermediate Gym. The season begins on Sunday, January, 8, 2023.

A maximum of 10 teams will be registered.

Registration should be completed by Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 p.m. Those interested can register online at Alabasterparks.org or can register in person at the Alabaster Parks and Recreation office located at 200 Depot Street from on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information reach out to Athletic Manager, Nik McCrimon at nmccrimon@cityofalabaster.com or call 205-664-6840.

