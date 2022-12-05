APD officers lead Christmas sing-along at senior center Published 4:09 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

1 of 5

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Two officers from the Alabaster Police Department led a sing-along at the Alabaster Senior Center to help residents get into the Christmas spirit.

On Friday, Dec. 2 Detective Paul Johnson and Cpl. John St. Pierre led the Christmas sing-along at the senior center.

“The event went great,” Pierre said. “The senior center members and guests really enjoyed the Christmas carols. At one point, I played my guitar softly so that I could hear them all sing, and it was an awesome experience.”

There was also a hot chocolate and treat table at the event where attendees could customize their favorite cup of hot cocoa, Pierre said.

“I feel like the event brought a lot of joy and put us all in the Christmas spirit,” Pierre said. “It created a fun atmosphere filled with great music and friends. Detective Johnson and I feel honored to have been invited by the senior center and look forward to returning. We will also come with all the special music requests that we received from everyone there.”

Those who wish to keep up to date with the Alabaster Police Department may do so by following its Facebook page at Facebook.com/alabaster police. The Alabaster Senior Center can be found on its Facebook page at Facebook.com/AlabasterSeniorCenter.