Bulldogs down Wildcats in Friday night county battle Published 1:23 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

1 of 29

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo boys’ basketball team picked up a win against county rival Shelby County on Friday, Dec. 2. The Shelby County Wildcat held a 21-20 lead before the second half started. However, the Montevallo Bulldogs slowly began to pick up their win in the final two-quarters of the game.

The Bulldogs kicked off the first quarter totaling 14 points and gained a six-point lead over the Wildcats. Ja’Von Chism knocked down four two-pointers, Javon Rodgers followed Chism with four points.

Austin White totaled six of the eight points that the Wildcats gained in the first quarter. Braden Brown topped off the score with an additional two points.

Shelby County turned the tables in the second quarter and limited the Bulldogs to six points. Chism went two for two at the free-throw line, while Dee Cutts and Rodgers totaled a combined four points.

The Wildcats took a close 21-20 lead before the break. Brayden Yates knocked down two baskets within the arc, while Carson Jefferies knocked one down outside the arc.

Montevallo returned from half with a changed mindset and got the lead back from Shelby County. Jaydien Rutledge knocked down one of the only three-pointer from the Bulldogs in the second half.

Keiston Ross and Rodger led Montevallo with six points. Ben Locks followed with four points.

The Bulldogs took down the Wildcats 45-41.

Montevallo travels to Calera on Monday, Dec 5 for the next county matchup, while Shelby County hits the road to Sylacauga.