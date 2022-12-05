Montevallo girls defeat Shelby County Published 1:32 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MONTEVALLO – After a 9-7 deficit against the Shelby County Wildcats girls basketball team in the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 2, the Montevallo Bulldogs’ quick adjustments in the second quarter secured its latest victory. The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats 44-21.

Shelby County picked up the lead in the first quarter 9-7, however, the Wildcats dropped it in the second quarter after a powerful performance by Montevallo. The Bulldogs totaled an additional 21 points before the first half concluded.

Montevallo’s Siara Kennedy led the first half with nine points. Kennedy knocked down three two-pointers and one three-pointer. Jalin Ivory followed with seven points from two baskets within the arc and one knocked down outside the arc.

Although the Bulldogs became more aggressive offensively in the second quarter, the defense limited the Wildcats to only three points in the second quarter.



Montevallo led 28-12 before returning from the break.

Shelby Count wore down the Bulldogs in the second half of the game, however, Montevallo was still able to maintain the lead in the third and fourth quarter of the game. Ultimately, picking up a double-digit lead in the end.

Ivory led Montevallo in the second half after scoring two three-pointers. Junior Destiny Burns followed with five points after knocking down one basket inside the arc and the other outside.

Brianna Hudson and Camille Holmes totaled a combined four points to top off the Bulldogs’ win.

Shelby County travels to Sylacauga on Monday, Dec. 5, while the Bulldogs travel to Calera for another county matchup.