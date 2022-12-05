Pelham Civic Complex celebrates National Ice-Skating Day Published 3:48 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

1 of 6

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – National Ice-Skating Day was celebrated at the Pelham Civic Complex on Sunday, Dec 4.

Priscilla Fowler is the test chair and competition chair for the Birmingham Figure Skater Club, a nonprofit organization that seeks to show the joys of figure skating, was in attendance.

“Our mission is to promote all forms of figure skating,” Fowler said. “Competitive skating, both for young children and adults, all the disciples of figure skating, we support the Pelham Skate School which is the “learn to skate” program through the Pelham Civic Complex run by Susie Gray. We try to help children, and adults who in “learn to skate” make their way out of it and into whatever form of skating they want to keep doing whether it is competitive skating or recreational.”

National Ice-Skating day is designated by the International Skating Union which is an international body for both speed and competitive skating.

“We came out to support skating and provide information to parents and skaters on how to get involved,” Fowler said.

Practice at the Civic Complex was held for the holiday shows that will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Skaters practiced synchronized dance moves on the ice to music.

“We will have participants in the holiday show all the way from Tiny Tots to the competitive skaters,” she said. “They will be showcasing their skills.”

Tiny Tots is for young children who are interested in skating and can start as early as age two. Basic Skills One is the next class after Tiny Tots and usually is for children aged 5-6.

Fowler was a professional skater and began skating at four-and-a-half years old.

“Figure skating is a great sport for people of all ages,” Fowler said. “For children, it develops wonderful life skills of resilience and perseverance and learning how to achieve a goal. It is a wonderful sport and beautiful to watch.”

Susie Gray is the skating director and talked about the ways in which National Ice-Skating Day is being celebrated at the Civic Complex. After watching the skater’s practice for the holiday school, a “Back to the Future” themed skate was held.

“It is lots of fun,” Gray said. “Our next session of “learn to skate” starts in January.”

The first day of “learn to skate” will be on Monday, Jan 9. Classes are held on Monday nights and Wednesday morning for homeschoolers.

“It is an eight-week class and you get eight public sessions so you can practice more,” Gray said. “We have an adult only “learn to skate” on Monday nights.”

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 will be the second “Get Out and Skate” day. The day was declared by Mayor Waters on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. Last year, over 175 people were in attendance of the event.

“It is a day where everyone can come in for free, we divide you up in age groups and we have lessons,” Gray said. “After everyone gets their brief lesson, everyone gets to skate completely for free.”

The themed skate on Sunday, Dec. 4 included vibrant music and fluorescent lights as those in attendance skated on the ice.

The experienced skaters of Pelham Civic Complex will also perform an exhibition for those in attendance.

More information on upcoming events for the Pelham Civic Complex can be found at Pelhamciviccomplex.com.