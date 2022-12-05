Two Thompson students selected as winners in the 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship Competition Published 5:19 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Two students from Thompson High School have been selected as winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship Competition.

Aiden Moutardier and Alexi Stanton have been selected as school winners from Thompson High School.

In November, The Heisman Trophy Trust announced the 2022 school winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship.

From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2023, more than 5,700 have been named School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust, according to an official press release by Thompson High School.

Moutardier and Stanton will continue on for the chance to become state winners, national finalists or national winners. State Winners will receive a $1,000 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $2,000 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

The Heisman High School Scholarship was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy’s and The Heisman Trophy Trust.

Over the past 28 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s high school seniors and has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.

In order to apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2023, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B or better, participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in their school and community.

A complete list of School Winners can be found at Heismanscholarship.com/results.