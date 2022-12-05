Wilsonville hosts second ever Christmas Parade Published 1:29 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

1 of 3

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

WILSONVILLE – Christmas cheer was in the air as the city of Wilsonville hosted its second annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Councilmember Mavis Cohill spoke about how much the Christmas Parade was enjoyed by the people of Wilsonville.

“I feel that it was a total success, and each year it’s getting better,” Cohill said. “The people of Wilsonville have been extremely supportive and excited about our Parade.”

The Wilsonville Fun Run attended the event with a sign advertising the group. The group partakes in a 5k run and has Isiah 40:51 on its banner.

“Christmas is a time for celebrating the birth of Christ, along with family and friends,” Cohill said.

Cohill said that the Christmas Committee of Wilsonville will meet in January to discuss the annual Wilsonville games event that is set for summer 2023. The committee continues to meet to bring fun and festive events to the city of Wilsonville.

“I feel that this event allows the town to gather and start their Christmas season with a fun family-oriented activity,” Cohill said. “Having our local Santa and Mrs. Claus, Allan Revis and Patty Revis is icing on the cake. We also had participants of antique cars and tractors, which makes our parade unique along with a float decorated by students at Wilsonville Elementary school, so our local kids can be involved.”

The Grinch was present and brought Christmas cheer to all as he rode a red truck and waved to those in attendance.

“Seeing the joy and excitement in people coming together is definitely the way to start the Christmas Season,” Cohill said.