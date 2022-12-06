Calera girls beat Montevallo in Monday night matchup Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CALERA – Calera’s girls’ basketball team defeated the Montevallo Bulldogs by double digits on Monday, Dec. 5. The Calera Eagles beat the Bulldogs at home 48-29.

A powerful first quarter by the Eagles’ offense picked up an early edge in the recent county battle. Calera knocked down a total of 18 points with Samiyah Jemison taking the lead. Jemison went four for four from the free throw line and tagged on a two-pointer.

Ty Williams followed Jemison with two free throws and a single two-pointer. Zoe Lenior knocked down the first basket outside the arc for the Eagles. Jada Blake, Kayla Banks and Mia Wade totaled a combined five points.

An aggressive Calera defense limited the Bulldogs to four points in the first half. Siara Kennedy knocked down the only two-point shot for Montevallo in the first quarter. Jalin Ivory and Zabdy Perez gained one point each from the free-throw line.

Williams picked up two more three-pointers for the Eagles before the first half concluded. Williams also went three for three from the free-throw line. Banks knocked down four more points. Makenna Cooper and Tamia Fairbanks topped off Calera’s halftime score with a combined three points.

Calera led 34-4 before the remainder of the game began.

Returning back from break, Montevallo put up an aggressive offense and gained 16 points to its score in the third quarter and another nine in the final quarter. The Bulldogs limited the Eagles to nine points in the third quarter and five points in the final quarter.

However, Calera had already secured its 48-29 victory early on.

Montevallo’s Ivory led with 16 points in the second half. Ivory totaled the only three-pointer for the Bulldogs. Camille Holmes followed with four points from two baskets knocked down inside the arc.

Destyni Grayes led the Eagles in the second half. Grayes knocked down three baskets inside the arc. Williams followed with five points from the last three-pointer for the Eagles in the third quarter and a single two-pointer.

The Bulldogs travel to Jemison on Tuesday, Dec. 6, while Calera takes on John Carroll.