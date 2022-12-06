December’s Letter from the Mayor – Merry Christmas Helena Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Chilly weather and the Christmas season are bursting onto the scene in the city. Being one of the most exciting times of the year, I am looking forward to enjoying all the wonderful things and events happening around Helena in December.

The Christmas in Helena tradition continues to give our community a way to kick off Christmas in our city.

On Friday, Dec. 2 the annual Holiday Market and Tree Lighting starts at 6 p.m. This year you will be able to walk the streets of Old Town to shop local businesses, surrounding area artisans and local food trucks.

Before the tree lighting, world-renowned band Act of Congress will be live on stage by the Caboose playing a free concert, which continues after the tree is lit, so stick around and enjoy the sounds of the season. During the tree lighting ceremony, the Helena High School Choir will entertain you, among others. It will truly be a night to remember.

The next day, Saturday, Dec. 3, the 51st annual Helena Christmas Parade starting at 1 p.m. (the parade may start a few minutes early if all participants are lined up and ready to go) will ride through the streets. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Dreams,” and many elaborate floats will represent the best of the city of Helena.

Bringing up the rear of the parade will be Santa Claus riding in style on the top of the Helena Blue fire truck. Bring your lawn chairs and bags to collect the enormous amount of candy being thrown out.

I want to make sure everyone knows to be safe during the parade by staying out of the roads. I get that the candy may not have made a good flight to you, but no one should run out to grab it off the street.

On Christmas Eve, Santa will again ride around the streets of Helena with his friends of the Helena Fire Department. Being able to ride one of the routes with them is an experience that I cherish every year. Seeing the smiles and joy on everyone’s faces is truly priceless.

The red, green and gold routes will let you know the time Santa may be coming by your house. The routes will start at 2 p.m., but may change or be canceled if there is an emergency the fire department must respond to.

I cannot wait to see everyone out and about during the various events and shopping at the local stores. Helena is proud of all the small business owners and restaurants in town. Their gift cards are always the perfect size. From my family to yours Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas.

Together As One,

Brian