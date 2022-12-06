Local teams compete in Boys events in Magic City Invitational Published 9:06 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – Track and field season is officially underway as the Magic City Invitational that was held at the Birmingham CrossPlex kicked off the season. Chelsea, Thompson, Pelham and Shelby County all competed in the Boys’ races and events.

Chelsea had several members placed within the top 10 for several events. In the 60-meter dash. Brandon Sim finished in fifth place with a time of 7.21. Eryk Brown came in ninth place timing at 7.31.

Parker Campbell and Hudson Williams finished in the top five for the Chelsea Hornets in the 3200-meter run. Campbell came in second with a time of 10:00.40 and with a time of 10:08.68, Williams finished in fourth.

The Hornets’ relay team placed fifth in the 4X200-meter relay and Raymond Bridgeman came in fifth place in the triple jump with a score of 37-11.75.

The Thompson Warriors performed well in many of the events in the Magic City Invitational. Kayden Washington came in seventh place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.24.

Tyler Johnson, Curtis Hill and Preston Tartt finished in the top 10 for Thompson in the 400-meter dash. Johnson came in fourth place, Hill placed 7th overall, and Tartt finished in eighth place.

In the 1600-meter run, Thompson’s Roman Hurwitz came in fourth place and Jaxon McEuen finished in sixth. Hurwitz timed at 2:08.11 and McEuen at 2:11.37.

Thompson’s Ian Boackle placed seventh overall in the 3200-meter run timing at 4:53.92.

Cameron Prosser and Doster Robinson came in fifth and sixth for the Warriors. Prosser timing at 10:22.45 and 10:33.83.

The Warriors came in first place in the 4X200-meter relay and third place in the 4X400-meter relay.

Coming in fifth place for Thompson in the Long Jump, Amari Jackson went 18-10.75. And Ethan Milton came in third place in the Triple Jump.

Thompson took the top three spots in the Pole Vault with Gavin Horton coming in first, Greyson Horton placing in second, and Cameron Lacey in third.

The Pelham Panthers were also present at the Invitational on Saturday and performed well in the events.

Julian Duff came in 10th place for Pelham in the 60-yard dash. Devon Adams and Jaydon Harris came in fifth and ninth in the 400-meter dash. Adams timed at 52.45 and Harris at 53.61.

Pelham’s Michael Kuper finished fourth overall in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:41.56. In the 60-meter hurdles, Marshall Watts came in third place timing at 9.19 and Anthony Sanders placed seventh with a time of 9.63.

Corey Perkins placed first overall in the Long Jump, while Markell Bell came in 10th place.

Jaden Williams came in eighth place and Markell Bell finished in ninth place in the Triple Jump.

Thompson’s Tyler Mason finished in seventh place in Shot Put.

Shelby County attended the early December Meet. The relay team finished in seventh place for the Wildcats.