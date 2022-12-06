Overturned trailer creates blockage on Hwy 70 Published 11:02 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – On Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, the Calera Police Department shared news of an overturned tractor trailer just outside of Calera on Highway 70 at Co. Rd. 97.

Minor Injuries have been reported, according to an official Facebook post by the CPD. One lane is currently blocked, but both lanes of Hwy 70 will likely be blocked as the 18-wheeler is turned upright and towed.

Those who wish to keep up to date with the issue may follow the Calera Police Department on their official Facebook page.