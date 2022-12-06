Scooter’s Coffee to open on U.S. 280 Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – Residents will have a new place for a morning pitstop on U.S. 280 when Scooter’s Coffee opens next year.

Scooter’s Coffee will open up on U.S. 280 at 4725 U.S., Birmingham, 35242 with a tentative opening set for January or February of 2023.

The business’s menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, frit smoothies, Red Bull infusions, cold brew, bake-from-scratch pastries and breakfast options. Its signature drink is the “Caramelicious.”

The new location will have a newly-built drive-thru kiosk model. The opening of the business will provide approximately 15 job opportunities for the area.

“New Scooter’s Coffee locations are chosen by a number of factors,” a representative said in an official Scooter’s Coffee press release. “A lot of times, the franchisees have a connection to the community. Other times, we see that a community shares our core values. But no matter what the case may be, we see a need for specialty coffee in your area.”

Those who wish to keep up with the company may follow its Facebook page at Facebook.com/ScootersCoffee.