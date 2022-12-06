Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS Published 11:15 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19.

“The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”

The pageant consisted of several categories including Interview, Fun Fashion, Evening Gown and On-Stage Question, she said.

“Throughout the experience, each young lady enjoyed the opportunity to showcase their personality, charm, self-confidence and creativity,” Vickers said. “A $500 scholarship was awarded to Miss Thompson High School, Miss Jasmine Jones, and she will be a representative of our student body for the upcoming year and is an exceptional role model among her peers.”

Jones shared her thoughts on the pageant.

“I’ve done Miss THS four years now, and, honestly, it’s something that I look forward to every year,” she said. “It’s just really been a core memory for me throughout my high school experience. Saturday was probably one of the best nights of my senior year.”

Jones is a senior at THS and has participated in the pageant since freshman year.

“Since freshman year I’ve always dreamed of being Miss THS,” Jones said. “I’m just thankful that I was able to compete and make it happen, and now I’m extremely honored and humbled and grateful to serve as Miss THS.”

Jones also shared her thoughts on Thompson’s fourth consecutive state championship victory.

“I had the pleasure of being on the sidelines at Auburn a couple days ago, and just watching so many of my friends achieve their dream and their goals that night was something that’s truly special to me,” she said. “I’m truly, truly proud to say that I’m a Thompson Warrior, to be able to be on the field and capture that moment for them was something that I honestly (will) never forget.”

Jones was also able to participate as Miss THS in Alabaster’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Those who wish to keep up to date with events at Thompson High School can follow Alabaster City Schools on its Facebook page at Facebook.com/AlabasterCitySchools.