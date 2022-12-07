Arrest reports for Nov. 7 through Nov. 27 Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 7 through Nov. 27.

Alabaster

Nov. 21

-Ashley Nicole Middleton, 32, of Tyler, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-William Howard Allen, 63, of Montevallo, ignition interlock misdemeanor.

-Nyesha Lacrosica Bell, 27, of Tuscaloosa, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and obstructing government operations.

-Tymeisha Danice Shelton, 27, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Kelly Christina Dearman, 50, of Marbury, alias writ of arrest operating vehicle without insurance.

Nov. 22

-Ryan Smitherman Hill, 32, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Nov. 23

-Devin Javon Marshall, 22, of Bessemer, robbery first degree.

-Martez Cleon Haughton, 28, of Bessemer, possession of a forged instrument second degree.

-Noemi Cruz Lupercio, 30, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jason Anthony Buchanan, II, 26, of Maplesville, reckless endangerment.

-Charles Weston Isbell, 58, of Tallassee, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 24

-Joseph Michael McCain, 42, of Fultondale, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Pyae Phyo Hein, 26, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 25

-Cathy Handley Kiker, 59, of Chelsea, theft of property 4th shoplifting.

-Rickey Charles Lockett, 60, of Brierfield, driving under the influence combined substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

-John Michael Miller, Jr., 28, of Birmingham, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

-Charles Anthony Pope, 29, of Tusaloosa, FTA (driving while license suspended) and FTA (expired tag).

Nov. 26

-Wilfredo Melara Guzman, 31, of Bessemer, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 27

-Robert Donald Redmond, III, 31, of Alabaster, theft of property 4th degree.

-Joseph Michael Guzik, Jr., 40, of Maylene, public intoxication.

Calera

Nov. 7

-Jeremiah Lafiette Ware, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Tyler Gene Galyean, 25, agency assist – agency assist (Montevallo PD).

-Shawn Donel McDaniel, 27, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 8

-Landon Lee Gunter, 31, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Terry Eugene Chitwood, 43, FTA – child restraint violation and FTA – no DL.

-Randy Lee Shupe, 65, FTA – improper lane usage.

-Matthew Steven Watts, 30, bond revocation.

Nov. 9

-John F. Carpenter, 61, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 10

-Michael Valentin Love, 27, transmit obscene material to a child by computer.

-Casey Eugene Smith, 42, agency assist.

Nov. 11

-Joshua Lee Woods, 33, FTA – failure to register vehicle, FTA – no proof of insurance and FTA – driving without first obtaining.

-Christopher Dewayne Mayfield, 41, FTA – DUI second offense.

-Jacob Todd Welch, 29, domestic violence 3rd – harassment.

Nov. 12

-Casey Eugene Smith, 42, possession of child pornography.

-James Tyler Clements, 47, agency assist – agency assist arrest.

-Ricco Alonzo Jones, 33, agency assist.

-Kimberly Brooke Hawkins, 37, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 13

-Tiuana Moss Thomas, 46, domestic violence third degree menacing and menacing.

-Clay Eugene Alday, 57, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 14

-David Anthony Le, 36, bail jumping second degree.

Nov. 15

-Kristen Michelle Sides, 28, bail jumping second degree.

-Shane Alexander Berkery, 25, agency assist.

Nov. 16

-Tony Curtis Mitchell, 44, agency assist.

Nov. 17

-Franklin Charles Vest, 31, attempting to elude a police officer.

-Charles Washington, 38, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 18

-Larry Robert Brasher, 35, FTA – theft of property 4th, FTA – criminal trespassing 3rd and FTA – criminal mischief 3rd.

-Miguel Angel Ortiz-Ibarra, 50, failing to appear (traffic).

Nov. 19

-Daniel Lee Howard, 34, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 21

-Casey Eugene Smith, 42, sexual abuse first degree, sodomy second degree and production of pornography with minors.

-Pedro Cruz Leonardo, 21, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Juan Garduno-Segundo, 29, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and public intoxication.

Nov. 22

-Brandon Lee Erwin, 22, FTA – giving false information.

-Nicole Marie Gano, 40, FTA – theft 4th.

Nov. 23

-Brittany Nicole Jones, 34, bail jumping second.

Nov. 25

-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 26, FTA – DUI.

Nov. 26

-Christopher David Smith, 28, domestic violence – third degree.

-Kenneth Blake Spain, 29, possession of a controlled substance, using false identity to obstruct justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 27

-Chelsey Autumn Fulton, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kayla Dawn Loucks, 31, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Helena

Nov. 21

-John Adam Connell, 41, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Nov. 24

-Katherine Elizabeth Harris, 35, driving under the influence any substance.

Nov. 25

-Garon Thomas Slaton, 38, assault third degree and promote prison contraband first degree.

-Kaleb Ashton Smith, 28, failing to appear (traffic).

Nov. 27

-Joshua Daniel Williams, 39, driving under the influence – controlled substance.

-Ida Mae Robinson, 61, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

Nov. 22

-John Paul Roper, 73, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Nov. 23

-Brandon Heath Rice, 46, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Nov. 25

-Marquis Diunte Welcome, 35, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 26, of Hoover, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

Nov. 26

-Miguel Ortiz Ibarra, 50, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Anna Lorraine Poellnitz, 55, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest.

Pelham

Nov. 21

-Rico Knight, 23, of Coosada, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (simple assault).

-Joshua Hudson, 23, of Northport, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Nov. 22

-Jordan Bell, 24, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Ryan Eagan, 28, of Odenville, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Fernando Lopes, 28, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

Nov. 23

-Erwin Smith, 41, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Kenneth Eaton, 46, of Pinson, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Kenneth Eaton, 46, of Pinson, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Alexis Torrijos-Zamora, 19, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

Nov. 24

-Teresa Lucas, 49, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-James Daugherty, 52, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

Nov. 25

-Alexandro Ortiz, 29, of Atlanta, assault in the third degree – simple assault.

Nov. 26

-Leslie Rosas Rojas, 21, of Trussvill, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Ronald Candray, 32, of Pelham, electronic solicitation of a child.