Land transactions for Oct. 24 through Nov. 2 Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The following land transactions occurred between Oct. 24 through Nov. 2.

Oct. 24

-Christopher A. Matson to Maeriol A. Mulkin, for $230,000, for Lot 252 in Camden Cove West Sector 2.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Brian Saunders, for $537,000, for Lot 28 in Highland Ridge.

-Raven Dakota Daniel to Linda Freeman Jolley, for $280,000, for Lot 1504 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Four.

-Lisa Nicole Nibler to Christopher Aaron Matson, for $310,000, for Lot 73 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Patricia Diane Nelson, for $511,048, for Lot 4333 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Pamela Dannette Bivins, for $486,985, for Lot 302 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 1.

-Tammi R. Thomas to Jonathan Andrew Denton, for $330,000, for Lot 21 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Bruce Horton to Jose Reynaldo Dubon Deras, for $11,000, for property in Section 18, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Sandra Joyce Lucas to Jimmie F. Brindley, for $460,000, for Lot 58 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Four.

-Jimmie Frances Brindley to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 14 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-J. W. Stevenson LLC to SO Group LLC, for $26,000, for Lot 27 in Bent Creek Sector 1.

-Kelly M. Brewer to J. Mark Walker, for $205,000, for Lot 17 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Michelle C. Miller to Kimberly Ann Gardner, for $825,000, for Lot 64 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.

-Marc B. Wilson to John David Naccari, for $340,000, for Lot 52 in Calumet Meadow.

-Joseph Kirk Cuevas to Susan J. Dunmire, for $370,000, for Lot 92 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Record Plat.

-Daniel Rubio to Pedro Alfonso Alvarenga Palacios, for $36,000, for Lot 3 in Aldmont.

-Mark Jon Davis to Carrie Robertson, for $762,000, for Lot 1005 in Brook Highland an Eddleman Community 10th Sector 1st Phase.

-Bettye J. Ross Williams to Evelyn Nicks, for $93,240, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Ryan F. Clark to Steven Allan White, for $455,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Anthony Scott Frazier, for $863,812, for Lot 1321 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Courtney Foster to BGRS Relocation Inc., for $353,000, for Lot 13 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Cody James Wilcox to Hannah Grace Marling, for $255,000, for Lot 279 in Reserve at Timberline Sector Four Phase One.

-Richard M. Lee to Susan Spruiell, for $755,000, for Lot 533 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Andrew H. Ruble to Kalm Real Estate LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 1 in Grady Kings Subdivision.

-Charles S. Robinson to Charles S. Robinson, for $216,000, for Lot 2 in Homeplace Resurvey of Part of Lot 3 of Luquire Survey.

-Catherine Ellen Foust to Catherine Ellen Foust, for $78,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

Oct. 25

-SFR3 050 LLC to Mary J. Vance, for $255,000, for Lot 566 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase I.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Mark Schuback, for $1,109,247, for Lot 1504 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Christopher James O’Keefe to Arlance Jenkins, for $428,000, for Lot 208 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Melissa’s Rainbow Car Wash Inc. to Car Wash Guys Series LLC, for $1,919,901.47, for Lots 1 and 2 in Collins Addition to Valleydale.

-Janet Parker Deason to Janet Parker Deason, for $251,400, for Lot 966 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Gregory Allen Buse to Irby Home Buyers LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 2 in Buse Family Subdivision.

-Luis C. Medina-Vilchis to Moises Heredia Martinez, for $260,000, for Lot 32 in Green Valley 4th Sector.

-T. K. Smith to Ricardo Paitz, for $400,000, for Lot 122 in Autumn Ridge 2nd Sector.

-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Christopher A. Kirk, for $132,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Valor Communities LLC to Fredrico Tamichael Smith, for $517,501, for Lot 195 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Robert Hunter Debusk to Susan Reed Cercone, for $395,000, for Lot 30 in Riverchase Country Club Second Addition.

-James H. Lee to Warren Harding Nicholas, for $365,000, for property in Section 17, Township 24 South, Range 12 East.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Sheneka Latoya Stitten, for $229,900, for Lot 133 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Irby Home Buyers LLC to Saul Saucedo, for $183,700, for Lot 2 in Buse Family Subdivision.

-Daniel Bullard to Andrew Machtolff, for $357,500, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Brad Stamps to Nga Thanh Trinh, for $444,000, for Lot 2 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector I.

-John E. Blackmon to Steven J. Corby, for $540,000, for Lot 49 in Timberline Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 48 & 49.

-Todd Atkinson to Jimmy T. Vines, for $46,500, for Lot 110 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 5 Final Plat Map.

-Carrie Robertson to Kristen King Skinner, for $428,000, for Lot 11-04 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Laverne N. Holsombeck to James Norris, for $380,000, for Lot 56 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Scott A. Underwood to James H. Lee, for $419,900, for Lot 185 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Empire Rentals LLC to Keith L. Evans, for $379,900, for Lot 164 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-George Hubert Webster Pool to Paul D. Martin, for $203,000, for Lot 6 in Summerchase Phase 1.

-Steven L. Abbott to David Folden, for $349,900, for Lot 18 in Country View Estates Phase I Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Roderick Ellis McCall, for $560,001, for Lot 519 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Alicia Lynn Price, for $265,095, for Lot 339 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Theirfour LLC to Elias and Sons LLC, for $53,900, for Lot 5 in Reynolds Addition Map of Montevallo.

-H. Ray Burrow to Claire Louise Richards, for $268,000, for Lot 184 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 7.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 714 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 712 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 733 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 732 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 731 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 730 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 715 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Marcus Stephen Williams, for $540,230, for Lot 628 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Elizabeth C. Wheller, for $355,255, for Lot 356 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Heath Trumbly to Lisa Suzanne Brasher, for $500,000, for Lot 13 in Woodvale.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Shelia L. Handley, for $305,730, for Lot 357 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Daundra Brown, for $244,700, for Lot 129 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Yellow Hammer Properties Inc. to Charlton Antoine Holt, for $520,000, for Lot 7 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 711 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-T&T Holdings LLC to Claire Corbett Groom, for $940,000, for Lot 1317 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Joel Edward Harding to Kimberly M. Ennis, for $419,000, for Lot 20 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Catherine Legg to Clay Smitherman, for $235,000, for Lot 10 in Original Plat of Montevallo.

Oct. 26

-Trayce B. Kent to Charles Kent, for $56,380, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles Andrew Kent to Charles Andrew Kent, for $56,380, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Werner Beiersdoerfer to Multy Service LLC, for $16,900, for Lot 22 in Canterbury Estates First Addition.

-Israel Medina Diaz to Israel Medina Diaz, for $267,000, for Lots 145 and 145A in Builders Group Addition to the Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Israel Medina Diaz to Christopher C. Spragg, for $267,000, for Lot 145 in Builders Group Addition to the Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Craig T. Moore, for $262,500, for Lot 824 in Forest Parks 8th Sector Phase 2.

-Rhoads Realty LLC to James Lacey, for $217,500, for Lot 11 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Miles Cory Gregory to Susan L. Kilgore, for $214,500, for Lot 177 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Diann M. Dichiara to Vincent B. Dichiara, for $744,700, for Lot 22-96 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-George Heinemann to George Heinemann, for $487,400, for Lot 2027 in Highland Lakes 20th Sector Phase I.

-Alabama Plumbing Contractor LLC to Gray Company LLC, for $785,000, for Lot 2 in Shelby West Corporate Park Resurvey of Lot 1 Sites 1, 2 and 11 Survey.

-Wilsons Glen LLC to Randall Jones, for $135,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Chad Aaron Collum to Fred A. Masterson, for $360,000, for Lot 354 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.

-Iridium Properties LLC to Alberto Hernandez, for $300,000, for Lot 127 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Bradford L. Taylor to Tabitha McMullin Seabron, for $399,900, for Lots 53A and 53B in Old Cahaba II-B Resurvey.

-Vicki Renee Carleton to Morgan Appenrott, for $220,119, for Lot 74 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Susan Huffstetler to Michael O. Coffey, for $340,000, for Lot 253 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Scott P. Blanchard to Chad Collum, for $505,500, for Lot 4 in Crawfords Addition to Genery Gap.

Oct. 27

-Jeffrey Hester to Sandra Joyce Lucas, for $430,000, for Lot 1358 in MaCallan at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Judd Allen Hamilton to Terry G. Williams, for $464,000, for Lot 44 in Timberline Phase 2.

-Cindy Scurlock to BHM Growth Investors, for $50,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Patricia Bearden Parrish to Bradford Taylor, for $283,000, for Lots 4 and 5 in Shelena Estates.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Manuel Gonzalez, for $933,972, for Lot 1310 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Preston A. Warren to Dillon Wade Langford, for $190,000, for Lot 42 in Willow Cove Phase 2.

-OZ Enterprises LLC to Mike Jennings, for $200,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Timber Lake Estates.

-DS Land Investment LLC to William C. Tinsley, for $80,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Larry E. Anderson, for $358,350, for Lot 1356 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Rebecca Ryder to Johnny C. Freeman, for $45,500, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Jeffrey W. Freeman to Johnny C. Freeman, for $45,500, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Barbara Freeman to Johnny C. Freeman, for $45,500, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-George Shelby to Maria Cristina Hernandez, for $195,000, for Lot 1 in Betty J. Hardin Subdivision Final Plat.

-Bill Wade Chamblee to Nathan Cole, for $257,900, for Lot 3 in Cottages of Southlake Amended Map.

-Charlotte Cooper to Heron Morales Jimenez, for $70,000, for Lot 18 in Deer Springs Estates Second Addition.

-Salters Cove LLC to Sean L. Jadwin, for $449,000, for Lot 245 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-Xixuan Wang to Frank Gershom Robinson, for $301,000, for Lot 131 in Ivy Brook Phase Three.

-Jazzmine Danielle Brawley to Gerber A. Morales Sarceno, for $215,000, for Lot 27 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Jackie L. McDowell to Jackie L. McDowell, for $745,820, for Lot 60 in Southlake Cove.

-Blake C. Catalano to Robert M. Dufour, for $252,000, for Lot 23 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Anthony Ifediba to Abdullah Baobad, for $1,610,000, for Lot 14 in Greystone 4th Sector Phase II.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Western Properties LLC, for $242,900, for Lot 6 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Merilyn R. Crouch to Roger Reuse, for $639,000, for Lot 32 in Ridge at Meadowbrook First Sector.

-David H. Murrell to Kristen Blankenship, for $524,000, for Lot 18 in River Highlands.

-Steven C. Morgan to Eric Anthony Simiele, for $545,000, for Lot 20 in Parc at Greystone.

-Valor Communities LLC to Nicalas Cortez Atchison, for $483,528, for Lot 252 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-DPC Ventures LLC to Davy Crockett Development LLC, for $425,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Michael D. Jacks to Joyce Bates, for $262,500, for Lot 80 in Hidden Forest.

-Gregory Cleary to Dolores Cook, for $375,000, for Lot 13 in Thorn Berry Resurvey of Lots 13 and 14.

-Craig T. Moore to Jonathan L. Bankston, for $412,000, for Lot 29 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Ryan Williams to Michelle S. Harrell, for $265,000, for Lot 109 in Amberley Woods 4th Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Christina Clay, for $564,280, for Lot B-27 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Huang Chen, for $627,931, for Lot B-12 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Zachary M. Woodfin, for $1,013,000, for Lot 1509 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cynthia D. Monroe, for $621,765, for Lot B-11 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Claude A. Smeraglia, for $90,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South.

-April Adams to Round Too Investments LLC, for $64,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Clifford Smith to Matthew Blake Sims, for $127,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Timothy W. Pugh to Gina Ann Pugh, for $73,830, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Dawsons Cove LLC to Adams Homes LLC, for $1,300,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 5 through 19, 45, 46, 47, 48, 54, 55, 56 and 57 in Dawsons Cove.

Oct. 28

-Ke’juanika McKeller to Resicap Alabama Owner III LLC, for $233,000, for Lot 7 in Carters Addition to Scottsdale Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James M. Carra, for $543,329, for Lot 605 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Emily Stone to David Monzon Lopez Nehemias, for $38,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Charlotte S. Davey to David Moon, for $579,600, for Lot 5 in Heatherwood Second Sector Resurvey of Lots 2 and 5.

-Sam H. Wright to Charles Allen, for $880,000, for Lot 939 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Kevin Frangopoolos to Douglas Keith Robinson, for $35,000, for Lot 2 in Frangopoolos Addition to Highway 81.

-Rod Peterson to Lloyd A. Hicks, for $380,000, for Lot 213 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings LLC, for $248,000, for Lot 38 in Brookforest Addition to Wyndham.

-Claude A. Smeraglia to April Adams, for $136,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Patricia K. Henson to Patricia K. Henson, for $167,500, for Lot 78 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Gabriel Rosario Ruiz to Bruce C. Finney, for $290,000, for Lot 1717 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Six.

-Venture Developers LLC to Shuben LLC, for $850,000, for Lot 1 in Weatherly Commercial Subdivision Resurvey.

-Susan Shultz to Susan S. Destafino, for $171,890, for property in Section 27, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to BNTR SFR Owner LLC, for $251,730, for Lot 32 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Jeff Majcher to Bobby L. Lynch, for $595,000, for Lot 16-05 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Mary G. Barr to Robert J. Kochanowicz, for $278,900, for Lot 127 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Tommy Smith to Tommy Smith, for $48,200, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Robert Alan Thompson to Robert Alan Thompson, for $345,900, for Lot 15 in Linkside at Greystone Resurvey #1.

-Richard T. Ray to Sherri McCloy Knight, for $290,000, for Lot 503 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Kalmer Delton Hendry to Christopher Thomas, for $219,900, for Lot 102 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Rose Ann McIntyre to Kevin Pham, for $16,000, for Lot 17 in Cameron Woods.

-Jerry Dichiara to Lisa Dichiara, for $79,100, for Lot 9 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.

-Blakely A. McBee to Natalie Anne Monroe, for $480,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Willie Mae Moore to Willie Mae Moore, for $178,300, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Mark A. Reynolds to Lowell N. Martin, for $45,000, for property in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Larry N. Wheeler to Jacob Stewart, for $344,000, for Lot 7-106 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Jane Mitchell to Chen Zhang, for $395,000, for Lot 39 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 1 First Amended Plat of Final Plat.

Oct. 31

-Olivia Jarvis to Jane Mitchell, for $305,500, for Lot 6 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Beverly Jean Martinez Mejia to Whitley Chapman, for $222,000, for Lot 41 in Hampton Square.

-Esther R. Quinn to Cameron Nicole Kent, for $175,000, for Lot 1704 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Eivo Hernandez Salas to Fabian Martinez Bartolo, for $15,000, for Lot 2 in Hernandez Family Subdivision.

-Barbara Butsch Thompson to Garden Street Communities Southeast LLC, for $850,000, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Ryan L. Johnson to Nadim G. Shunnarah, for $235,000, for Lot 22 in Cottages at Stone Haven Resurvey of Lots 20, 21 and 22.

-Samuel Reid Stephens to Regina Refones, for $217,500, for Lot 85 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Darell Frank Lucas to David Billings, for $315,000, for Lot 87 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Ian Davison to Alabama Residential Holdings LLC, for $618,500, for Lot 357 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase 1 Amended Map.

-William B. Doyle to RLG Realty LLC, for $276,100, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Susan Renet Wain Hightower to HBH Holding LLC, for $815,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Jonathan L. Bankston to SQRE SFR Investments LLC, for $342,900, for Lot 40 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Jeremy Ryan Rochester to Andrea Stevens, for $295,000, for Lot 10 in Southern Hills Sector 5.

-Lane Kawaoka to West Cherry, for $380,000, for Lot 19 in Sunnybrook First Addition.

-Michael N. Robinson to Jennifer Shunnarah, for $346,250, for Lot 703 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 7th Addition.

-Michael W. Dukes to Christy Paula Henderson, for $412,000, for Lot 26 in Keeneland Valley.

-Milton Pate to Lindsey Downs, for $238,000, for Lot 136 in Emerald Emerald Sector I.

-Bill Boycott to Lois Hamrick, for $239,000, for Lot 84 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector.

-Frederick Arbona to Stephanie V. Grissom, for $360,000, for Lot 1 in Seale Subdivision.

-Terry D. Grissom to Hunter Burgin Lawley, for $350,000, for Lot 367 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.

-Bruce Bonham to Brittney C. Nixon, for $315,000, for Lot 7 in Carleton Estates.

-Preston H. Smith to Devin Harrison, for $350,000, for Lot 13 in Royal Oaks Second Sector.

-Joseph Tubbs to Perry Daniel Gann, for $299,000, for Lot 6-101 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Ann B. Orear to Salah Uddin, for $330,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-261 Land LLC to Alpha Extreme Cheer LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Brian Patrick Tannler to Patrick Oliver Group LLC, for $301,000, for Lot 1006 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Jennifer Glenn to Preston Hunter Smith, for $572,319, for Lot 7 in Glen at Greystone Sector One Resurvey of Lots 6, 7 and 7A.

-Robert Edwin Lykes to Robert Edwin Lykes, for $241,100, for Lot 10 in Navajo Hills Fourth Sector.

-R Realty LLC to Tyler Coleman Kirk, for $145,000, for Lot 14 in Nottingham Townhomes Resurvey of Lots 12, 13 and 14.

-Cassy L. Dailey to Ivy Beneatha Harper, for $189,000, for Lot 7 in Ardens Subdivision of the Town of Montevallo.

-Carole Elaine Richardson to Carole Elaine Richardson, for $294,500, for Lot 59 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Heath Holbert to Breanna Sims, for $60,000, for Lot 2 in Hidden Ridge Estates 2nd Sector.

-James Michael Huckestein to Ouida L. Wiggs, for $500,000, for Lot 3 in High Chaparral Resurvey.

-John Wolf to Ke’juanika McKeller, for $415,000, for Lot 8 in Forest Ridge Final Plat.

-Tina K. Weekley to James Atko, for $248,000, for Lot 116 in Camden Cove Sector 2.

Nov. 1

-Leonard M. Speed to EK Real Estate Fund I LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 18 in Chelsea Station.

-Patsy C. McKinney to Priya Ramachandran, for $341,000, for property in Section 35, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Jerry Danny Owens to Fidelis Servus Corporation, for $420,000, for Lot 4 in Mullins Addition to Helena.

-Jimmie Parker to Eagles Nest On Lay LLC, for $650,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Sarah Brewster Dyess to Brian Stiffler, for $630,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Gregory Majors to Justin M. Cook, for $450,000, for Lot 18 in Flagstone Resurvey of Lot 18 and 19.

-Steven Weir Santos to Demarcus Cade, for $384,000, for Lot 240 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Byron K. Smith to Christopher Duplantis, for $420,000, for Lot 161 in Forest Parks First Sector.

-Angelia L. Allen to Steven Weir Santos, for $420,000, for Lot 30 in Shelby Farms Amended Map.

-Matthew R. McCain to Gary Lee Marcrum, for $396,000, for Lot 84 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3.

-Kenneth Partridge to Noemi Corpus De Lira, for $32,000, for Lot 3 in Buse Family Subdivision.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $361,900, for Lot 1827 in Old Cahaba Phase V 2nd Addition.

-Denise J. Foust Daniel Valencia Chavez, for $347,000, for Lot 600 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-Michael T. Johnson to Sydnii Todd, for $329,000, for Lot 59 in Edenton Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Carla McGregor Darby to Joshua William Weeks, for $195,000, for Lot 6 in Lymans Addition to the Town of Montevallo.

-Cheryl Denise Cropp to Pooja Pasupu, for $465,000, for Lot 118 in Camellia Ridge.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Tyler S. Camp, for $796,693, for Lot 1323 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Eloise Peterson to Mitchell Lee Peterson, for $54,180, for property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Katlyn McCleery Lewis Cary to Jan Marie Thompson, for $130,500, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-ACL Property LLC to Brasher Holdings LLC, for $35,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Donald P. Dixon to Angelia L. Allen, for $385,000, for Lot 82 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 81 and 82.

-Laura Kunze to Steven P. Simmons, for $360,000, for Lot 183 in Edenton a Condominium 1st Amended Plat.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Thomas W. Woolley, for $524,900, for lot 357 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Melinda E. Ledford, for $271,000, for Lot 7-261 in Chelsea Park Seventh Sector.

-John Wilder to John Wilder, for $586,140, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, range 3 West.

-Nellie Jo Hall to John Wilder, for $177,700, for Lot 5 in Wildwood Shores 3rd Sector.

-Calera Commons LLC to CHS Leasing LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 3 in Limestone Marketplace Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Patrick Clint Channell to Nicholas Dabney, for $7,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Linda Faye Moore Etress to Cynthia Grantham, for $203,600, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-WF Alabaster LLLP to View Apartments LLC, for $11,100,000, for Lot 1 in View at Alabaster.

Nov. 2

-William Russell Greene to Jacquelyne Jones, for $350,000, for Lot 119 in Long Branch Estates Phase I Final Plat.

-Bobby Joe Talton to James Roy Hogg, for $5,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jennifer Cain Talley to Paper Kite Properties LLC, for $34,690, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Peggy Horton Family Trust to Manuel Rivera, for $250,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Madeleine Yvonne Allen to Floyd Curtis, for $399,000, for Lot 8 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector II Amended Survey.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Andrew Joseph Cizek, for $427,000, for Lot 106 in Barimore Phase I Sector I Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Lauren Elizabeth Schmidt, for $651,507, for Lot 1 in Henley Sector 1.

-Dina Patrice Holsomback to Mary Ann Abrams, for $218,000, for Lot 72 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Robert B. Scholl to Kulwinder Grewal, for $600,000, for Lot 1814 in Eagle Point 18th Sector.

-Greysi Arteaga to T2 LLC, for $308,000, for Lot 41 in Hunter Hills Phase Two.

-Eric T. Evans to Clayton Russell Kirk, for $600,000, for Lot 11-17 in Mt Laurel Phase II.

-Rohan Moitra to Stephen M. Singletary, for $331,000, for Lot 9 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Zachary Rose to Sam Hendrickson, for $460,000, for Lot 1 in Cobblestone Square.

-Christopher Cull to CSE2 Properties LLC, for $317,640, for Lot 48 in Wynlake Phase III.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Timothy S. Pugh, for $374,900, for Lot 1324 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Cedric Jackson to Sheila Jackson Prentice, for $5,000, for Lot 11 in Aldmont.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Magin Axel Montoya Alcantara, for $313,950, for Lot 116 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Timothy Bruce Lacey to William Michael Lacey, for $3,428, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Miguel Vasquez Moz, for $200,000, for Lot 39 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Joshua J. Kruntorad, for $205,000, for Lot 23 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-James C. Fitts to Partners Direct Invest LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 12 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Stephen Stone to Victoria E. Hubschmitt, for $54,640, for Lot A in Stone Family Subdivision.

-Karen M. Coalson to Kenneth Scott Morris, for $105,500, for Lot 421 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector Resurvey of Lot 421.

-Laurie Howard to Lucas Cameron Brown, for $479,000, for Lot 15 in Fieldstone Park Fourth Sector.

-Elizabeth M. Handley to Rasco Contracting Inc., for $130,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.