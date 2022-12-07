Municipal police reports for Nov. 7 through Nov. 27
Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 7 through Nov. 27.
Alabaster
Nov. 21
-Alias writ of arrest from the 11400 Block of Highway 25, Calera.
-Information only from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a stinger spike strip valued at $600.
-Harassment from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (specialty store).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was money cash valued at $23.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 2nd degree from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home). Stolen was firearms valued at $400.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $100.68.
-Ignition interlock misdemeanor from Highway 31 and Highway 87 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Found property from Highway 31 at 11th Avenue SE. Recovered was a wallet containing personal items valued at $10.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were black vehicle parks/accessories valued at $1.
-Resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Nov. 22
-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an automobile, Honda Pilot and automobile, Nissan Altima valued at $2.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
Nov. 23
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).
-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Harvest Way. Damaged was a metal flag pole 25 feet valued at $2,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $207.14.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $206.70.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Blue Springs Place (residence/home).
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 31 at Highway 119.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $44.31.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Corperate Woods Drive and Corerate Woods Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Amberly Woods Drive.
Nov. 24
-Trespassing notice from the 1100 Block of Elm Drive (residence/home).
-Information only from Buck Creek Trail.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station). Stolen was gas, pump #5 valued at $30.03.
-Information only from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station).
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from U.S. Highway 31 and Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at Interstate 65 on ramp (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a firearm; Smith and Wesson.
Nov. 25
-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $120.03.
-Driving under the influence combined substance and possession of marijuana second degree from County Road 17 and 1st Avenue West. Recovered was approximately 1.5 grams of marijuana.
-Theft of property 4th from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (park/playground). Stolen was a blue Samsung cell phone valued at $250.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $334.33.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Douglas Drive.
-Disorderly conduct and public intoxication from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).
Nov. 26
-FTA (driving while license suspended) and FTA (expired tag) from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa.
-Information only civil dispute from the 2000 Block of Tahiti Terrace (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; white Kia Optima LX valued at $1.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Fulton Springs Road at Scottsdale Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was a green chainsaw valued at $200.
Nov. 27
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 8400 Block of Highway 119 (construction site). Damaged was an UTLC enclosed trailer valued at $1. Stolen was a Topcon line shooter, Stihl rebar cutter, Stihl rescue saw, Stihl backpack blower, Dewalt impact drill and Dewalt drill valued at $10,300.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 1500 Block of Hillspun Road (residence/home).
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $43.92.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store). Damaged was a gas pump nozzle valued at $250.
-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31 and Interstate 62 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a white Chevy Silverado and a white Kia K5 LXS 1.6L valued at $2.
-Public intoxication from the 10100 Block of Highway 119 (school – elementary/secondary).
-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was credit/debit cards; Visa gift card valued at $500.
-Information only from the 200 Block of King James Court (residence/home).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a white Toyota Avalon valued at $1.
Calera
Nov. 7
-MVC from the 2100 Block of Highway 16.
-MVC from the 1000 Block of Little Sorrel Drive.
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
Nov. 8
-Incident from Waterford Subdivision.
-Property damage from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 4700 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from Calera.
-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.
-Making false report to law enforcement authority from the 100 Block of Willow Cove Drive.
Nov. 9
-Death investigation from the 2400 Block of Highway 42.
-Miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Long Branch Parkway.
-Notice of trespass from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 900 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – theft of property 4th degree, $500 or less from the 1100 Block of Highway 25.
-Welfare check – overdose from the 2000 Block of Highview Way.
Nov. 10
-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 400 Block of Highway 304.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
Nov. 11
-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-MVC form the 5200 Block of Highway 31.
-Agency assist – recovery of stolen vehicle from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Domestic incident from the 16700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Metro Drive.
-Animal complaint – allowing dog to run at large from the 100 Block of Little Sorrel Drive.
-Attempted suicide from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 2000 Block of Timberline Drive.
Nov. 12
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
Nov. 13
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 40 Block of Metro Drive.
-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-Private property wreck from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
Nov. 14
-Death investigation – death from the 2500 Block of 16th Street.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2100 Block of Highway 16.
-Agency assist from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.
Nov. 15
-Property damage from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
-Death investigation – miscellaneous from the 2000 Block of 10th Avenue.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 6500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.
Nov. 16
-Incident – miscellaneous from Calera.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 5500 Block of Highway 70.
-Information only – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.
-Miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.
Nov. 17
-Incident – incident report only from the 200 Block of Waterstone Court.
Nov. 18
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 304.
-Notice of trespass – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Green Acres.
-MVC from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Garnet Drive.
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Nov. 19
-MVC from the 5900 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Nov. 20
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
Nov. 21
-Attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.
-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 400 Block of Waterford Cove.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Richards Way.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
Nov. 22
-Property damage from the 4200 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Recovery of stolen vehicle – recovered stolen vehicle from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.
-Death investigation – death from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Marketplace Circle.
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Nov. 23
-Property damage from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
Nov. 24
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (theft) and larceny/theft – theft, $1,500-$2,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
Nov. 25
-MVC from the 4000 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 200 Block of Village Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
Nov. 26
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 4000 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-MVC from the 9900 Block of Highway 22.
Nov. 27
-Domestic violence 3rd – assault from the 900 Block of 10th Street.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Willow Cove Drive.
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Kensington Manor.
Helena
Nov. 20
-Civil dispute from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Oakleaf Circle.
-Harassing communications from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
Nov. 21
-Theft of property fourth degree from Ace Place.
-Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication from Riva Ridge.
Nov. 22
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Old Cahaba Trace.
-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
Nov. 23
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.
-Civil dispute from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.
-Parking on the street (police ordered tow-in) from the 2800 Block of Glen Gate Circle.
Nov. 24
-Domestic violence – harassment from the 900 Block of Stony Hollow Circle.
-Driving under the influence any substance from Old Cahaba Parkway and Madison Avenue.
-Miscellaneous from River Oaks Drive.
-Assault third degree and promote prison contraband first degree.
Nov. 25
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Dog not on leash from the 4100 Block of Helena Road.
Nov. 26
-Trespass warning from Highway 95.
-Sexual misconduct from Stonecreek Drive.
Nov. 27
-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from Brook Forest Circle.
-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from Oakview Lane.
-Bail jumping second degree from Aaron Aronov Drive.
-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Highway 95.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Timber Lake Drive at South Shades Crest.
-Harassment from Brook Forest Circle.
Montevallo
Nov. 22
-Property damage from Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was an apartment complex valued at $10,000.
-Property damage from Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was an apartment complex valued at $10,000.
-Property damage from Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was an apartment complex valued at $10,000.
Nov. 23
-Fraud – gas drive off (self-service) FTP from Highway 25 (convenience store). Stolen was 5.816 gallons of unleaded PLS valued at $25.
Nov. 25
-Obscenity – OC obscene communications from Graham Street (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Main Street (highway/street). Stolen was a Scosche brand wireless phone charger, tag receipt and vehicle purchase agreement valued at $102.
-Dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Tractor Supply (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 0.50 grams valued at $15.
Nov. 26
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest from Nabors Street (residence/home). Damaged was a lamp, two chairs and an end table valued at $130.
Pelham
Nov. 21
-Criminal mischief from the 5000 Block of Beabout Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $400.
Nov. 22
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Lantana Circle (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a basket valued at $250.