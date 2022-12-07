Municipal police reports for Nov. 7 through Nov. 27 Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 7 through Nov. 27.

Alabaster

Nov. 21

-Alias writ of arrest from the 11400 Block of Highway 25, Calera.

-Information only from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a stinger spike strip valued at $600.

-Harassment from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (specialty store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was money cash valued at $23.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 2nd degree from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home). Stolen was firearms valued at $400.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $100.68.

-Ignition interlock misdemeanor from Highway 31 and Highway 87 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Found property from Highway 31 at 11th Avenue SE. Recovered was a wallet containing personal items valued at $10.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were black vehicle parks/accessories valued at $1.

-Resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Nov. 22

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an automobile, Honda Pilot and automobile, Nissan Altima valued at $2.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

Nov. 23

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Harvest Way. Damaged was a metal flag pole 25 feet valued at $2,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $207.14.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $206.70.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Blue Springs Place (residence/home).

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 31 at Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $44.31.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Corperate Woods Drive and Corerate Woods Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Amberly Woods Drive.

Nov. 24

-Trespassing notice from the 1100 Block of Elm Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from Buck Creek Trail.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station). Stolen was gas, pump #5 valued at $30.03.

-Information only from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from U.S. Highway 31 and Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at Interstate 65 on ramp (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a firearm; Smith and Wesson.

Nov. 25

-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $120.03.

-Driving under the influence combined substance and possession of marijuana second degree from County Road 17 and 1st Avenue West. Recovered was approximately 1.5 grams of marijuana.

-Theft of property 4th from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (park/playground). Stolen was a blue Samsung cell phone valued at $250.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $334.33.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Douglas Drive.

-Disorderly conduct and public intoxication from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).

Nov. 26

-FTA (driving while license suspended) and FTA (expired tag) from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa.

-Information only civil dispute from the 2000 Block of Tahiti Terrace (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; white Kia Optima LX valued at $1.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Fulton Springs Road at Scottsdale Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was a green chainsaw valued at $200.

Nov. 27

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 8400 Block of Highway 119 (construction site). Damaged was an UTLC enclosed trailer valued at $1. Stolen was a Topcon line shooter, Stihl rebar cutter, Stihl rescue saw, Stihl backpack blower, Dewalt impact drill and Dewalt drill valued at $10,300.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 1500 Block of Hillspun Road (residence/home).

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $43.92.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store). Damaged was a gas pump nozzle valued at $250.

-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31 and Interstate 62 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a white Chevy Silverado and a white Kia K5 LXS 1.6L valued at $2.

-Public intoxication from the 10100 Block of Highway 119 (school – elementary/secondary).

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was credit/debit cards; Visa gift card valued at $500.

-Information only from the 200 Block of King James Court (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a white Toyota Avalon valued at $1.

Calera

Nov. 7

-MVC from the 2100 Block of Highway 16.

-MVC from the 1000 Block of Little Sorrel Drive.

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

Nov. 8

-Incident from Waterford Subdivision.

-Property damage from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 4700 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from Calera.

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.

-Making false report to law enforcement authority from the 100 Block of Willow Cove Drive.

Nov. 9

-Death investigation from the 2400 Block of Highway 42.

-Miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Long Branch Parkway.

-Notice of trespass from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 900 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – theft of property 4th degree, $500 or less from the 1100 Block of Highway 25.

-Welfare check – overdose from the 2000 Block of Highview Way.

Nov. 10

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 400 Block of Highway 304.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

Nov. 11

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-MVC form the 5200 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist – recovery of stolen vehicle from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Domestic incident from the 16700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Metro Drive.

-Animal complaint – allowing dog to run at large from the 100 Block of Little Sorrel Drive.

-Attempted suicide from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 2000 Block of Timberline Drive.

Nov. 12

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

Nov. 13

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 40 Block of Metro Drive.

-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Private property wreck from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

Nov. 14

-Death investigation – death from the 2500 Block of 16th Street.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2100 Block of Highway 16.

-Agency assist from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.

Nov. 15

-Property damage from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-Death investigation – miscellaneous from the 2000 Block of 10th Avenue.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 6500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.

Nov. 16

-Incident – miscellaneous from Calera.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 5500 Block of Highway 70.

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.

-Miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.

Nov. 17

-Incident – incident report only from the 200 Block of Waterstone Court.

Nov. 18

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 304.

-Notice of trespass – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Green Acres.

-MVC from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Garnet Drive.

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 19

-MVC from the 5900 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 20

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 21

-Attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 400 Block of Waterford Cove.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Richards Way.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

Nov. 22

-Property damage from the 4200 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle – recovered stolen vehicle from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.

-Death investigation – death from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Marketplace Circle.

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 23

-Property damage from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

Nov. 24

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (theft) and larceny/theft – theft, $1,500-$2,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Nov. 25

-MVC from the 4000 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 200 Block of Village Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 26

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 4000 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-MVC from the 9900 Block of Highway 22.

Nov. 27

-Domestic violence 3rd – assault from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Willow Cove Drive.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Kensington Manor.

Helena

Nov. 20

-Civil dispute from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Oakleaf Circle.

-Harassing communications from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

Nov. 21

-Theft of property fourth degree from Ace Place.

-Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication from Riva Ridge.

Nov. 22

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Old Cahaba Trace.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

Nov. 23

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.

-Civil dispute from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.

-Parking on the street (police ordered tow-in) from the 2800 Block of Glen Gate Circle.

Nov. 24

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 900 Block of Stony Hollow Circle.

-Driving under the influence any substance from Old Cahaba Parkway and Madison Avenue.

-Miscellaneous from River Oaks Drive.

-Assault third degree and promote prison contraband first degree.

Nov. 25

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Dog not on leash from the 4100 Block of Helena Road.

Nov. 26

-Trespass warning from Highway 95.

-Sexual misconduct from Stonecreek Drive.

Nov. 27

-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from Brook Forest Circle.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from Oakview Lane.

-Bail jumping second degree from Aaron Aronov Drive.

-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Highway 95.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Timber Lake Drive at South Shades Crest.

-Harassment from Brook Forest Circle.

Montevallo

Nov. 22

-Property damage from Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was an apartment complex valued at $10,000.

-Property damage from Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was an apartment complex valued at $10,000.

-Property damage from Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was an apartment complex valued at $10,000.

Nov. 23

-Fraud – gas drive off (self-service) FTP from Highway 25 (convenience store). Stolen was 5.816 gallons of unleaded PLS valued at $25.

Nov. 25

-Obscenity – OC obscene communications from Graham Street (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Main Street (highway/street). Stolen was a Scosche brand wireless phone charger, tag receipt and vehicle purchase agreement valued at $102.

-Dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Tractor Supply (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 0.50 grams valued at $15.

Nov. 26

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest from Nabors Street (residence/home). Damaged was a lamp, two chairs and an end table valued at $130.

Pelham

Nov. 21

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 Block of Beabout Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $400.

Nov. 22

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Lantana Circle (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a basket valued at $250.