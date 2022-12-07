POES partnered with Half Shell for Christmas fundraiser Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Oaks Elementary School partnered with Half Shell Oyster house in a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, Dec 3.

Tickets included a pancake breakfast and a photo opportunity with Santa. All proceeds from the event were donated directly to Pelham Oaks Elementary School.

Almost $3000 was raised during the event, and Pelham Oaks Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Board member, Megan Everett said the event went very well.

“We had a great turnout of families from our school as well as members of the community who heard about the event through the restaurant and through articles that were posted on social media,” Everett said. “Members of our PTO board volunteered their Saturday morning to serve breakfast and bus the tables. The event I feel went very smoothly, especially given the fact that most of us have never worked in a restaurant environment.

We had a blast serving everyone, and we have gotten a lot of feedback letting us know just how much everyone that attended enjoyed the event.”

Everett said the PTO does a lot for our teachers and students.

“None of it is possible without the funds,” Everett said. “Events like this help bring our schools and families closer together as well as helping to support our faculty and staff with things like a new copier, a poster maker and a new refrigerator.”

Everett said all the children in attendance were very excited to see Santa Claus.

“It was fun seeing their faces light up as they walked into the dining area and saw him,” Everett said. “They really seemed to enjoy not only seeing Santa, but being able to have breakfast with their families.”

Everett said this is the first time that the Breakfast with Santa event has been held, and that Pelham Oaks Elementary school is blessed to have partnered with Half Shell Oyster House.

“We are hoping to make this a lasting partnership,” Everett said. “We have several ideas in mind for other fundraisers throughout the year and are looking forward to working with Half Shell again.”

Everett said that Half Shell donated its kitchen staff, management, food and its restaurant space for use.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to host this breakfast,” Everett said. “What a blessing it is to have a business in our city that gives back to our community like Half Shell does. We also want to give a huge thank you to Gill Mays who offered his time as Santa Claus. He came all the way from Gardendale to help us out. He did a fantastic job interacting with all of the kids.”

Half Shell Oyster House is located 2408 Pelham Pkwy. More information about Half Shell Oyster House can be found at Halfshelloysterhouse.com. More information about Pelham Oaks Elementary School can be found at Pelhamcityschools.org.