Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 12 through Nov. 18 Published 4:12 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 12-18:

Nov. 12

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Cedar Bend Drive, Helena.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 400 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Seven bars of Alprazolam with one broken bar (3.16 grams) and a yellowed hard rock of unknown substance (.35 gram) were confiscated.

-Incident from Alabama 119 between Butler Road and Shelby County 24, Alabaster. A key fob for an unknown Mazda vehicle with lanyard was recovered.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 700 block of Narrows Point Circle, Birmingham. A mailbox was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. An unknown make mixed dog black and white was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Paleo Place, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 7000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 14000 block of Retreat Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville.

Nov. 13

-Receiving stolen property (two counts) from Shelby County 11 and Chelsea Station Drive, Chelsea. Marijuana (4.5 grams) and an iPhone XR were confiscated; a Glock 26 valued at $400 and a Smith & Wesson MP valued at $350 were recovered.

-Criminal mischief from the 600 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea. The rear bumper of a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta sustained $500 in damages, and a mailbox and iron mailbox post sustained $150 in damages.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2200 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A Sceptre U55 TV, several brands of shotgun ammunition, “Square” brand credit card reader, various hunting clothes, female rubber boots size 6.5 and Cabela’s quail hunting jacket were stolen.

-Found property from the 6700 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. A Savage Arms Axis 30/06 with wood stock with five rounds and a Nikon scope were confiscated.

-Incident from Red Stick Round, Indian Springs.

-Harassment from the 3000 block of Shelby County 30, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Depot Street, Wilton. A crystallized substance (1.3 grams) and a glass pipe with burnt residue were confiscated.

-Agency assist from the 1000 block of Buccaneer Drive, Hoover.

Nov. 14

-Burglary, assault from the 0 block of Dubose Drive, Montevallo. A Louis Vuitton purse valued at $1,500 and money in the amount of $15 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 90 block of Sagebrush Lane, Maylene. $350 was stolen via electronic payment.

-Theft of property from the 14500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous jewelry and unknown rings and bracelets valued at $5,000 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 80 block of Thomas Drive, Vincent.

-Incident from the 500 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

Nov. 15

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Bates Road, Vincent. Clothing valued at $1 was stolen, and a pocket watch along with one pair of play earrings valued at $50 were damaged.

-Death investigation from the 4500 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 80 block of Lawley Drive, Alabaster.

-Theft of property from the 4000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. Fifteen sheets of OSB plywood valued at $225 and eight boxes of framing nails valued at $850 were stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 1400 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A Frigidaire dryer valued at $500 and carpet valued at $200 were burned; sheetrock valued at $200 and general apartment repairs amounting to $1,100 resulted from the damages with a total of $2,000 in damages.

-Property damage from Alabama 119 and Southern Boulevard, Birmingham. A 2012 Nissan Murano was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby. A total of $753 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, giving false name to law enforcement officer from the 6000 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham. D-amphetamine ER (11 count, 10 milligrams) and three pieces of a pink pill were confiscated.

Nov. 16

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Corporate Parkway, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from railroad right-of-way by tracks at Old Mill Road and Summerwood Lane, Sterrett. A total of 550 gallons of Diesel fuel valued at $3,025 was stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from the 1200 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea. An unknown amount of residential wiring was stolen, and new construction wiring sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Incident from the 12000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Property damage from an unknown location. A 2011 Lexus GX460 was damaged.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. Four golf cart tires sustained $220 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Indian Springs Village. An iPhone 14 case valued at $50 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Crawford Court, Chelsea. A gold ring with an emerald stone, diamond edges and ruby corners valued at $100,000 was stolen.

-Death investigation from Magnolia Drive, Birmingham. Liquid morphine (20 milligrams/ml, 85 milliliters) and Lorazepam (71 count, 0.5 milligrams) were damaged or destroyed.

-Missing person from the 30 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2000 block of Smith Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Andrew Drive, Montevallo. A door frame and back door were damaged.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 3200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

Nov. 17

-Domestic investigation from the 70 block of Hayes Circle, Montevallo.

-Burglary, theft of property from McDonald’s, 2640 Valleydale Rd., Hoover. U.S. currency in the amount of $1,500 was stolen.

-Theft of property (two counts) from the 5000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Chelsea. A 2005 Lexus ES330 (value unknown), iPhone valued at $100, prescription Klonopin valued at $25, five $100 bills, car battery charger/compressor valued at $150 and a 1982 25M pistol valued at $100 were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham. Six custom-made wooden shutters for glass doors/windows valued at $500 apiece for a total value of $3,000 were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 7000 block of Champion Drive, Birmingham. A pro spot dent repair system valued at $1,500 and Norton brand miscellaneous tools valued at $2,000 were stolen.

-Identity theft from Magnolia Place, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea. A total of $8,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Linwood Road, Sterrett. A North Face backpack valued at $150 and a Lenovo T490 valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 40 block of Shelby County 470, Leeds. A Tracfone cell phone valued at $40 was stolen.

-Incident from the 0 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville.

-Registration with local law enforcement; residence restriction from the 300 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana.

-Fire investigation from the 2000 block of Saddlecreek Trail, Birmingham. A residence was damaged (total loss).

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Meadow Croft Drive, Birmingham.

-Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham. Meth (approximately 17 grams), a magnetic pipe with ash residue and a glass bong, partially broken with residue inside were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 2500 block of Marcal Lane, Birmingham.

Nov. 18

-Incident from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Carleton Point Drive, Wilsonville. A door lock valued at $50 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Macqueen Circle, Helena. U.S. currency in the amount of $125,000 was stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Fedora Drive, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Covenant Cove, Leeds.

-Incident from U.S. 280 East at Inverness Center Parkway, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson Airweight .38 special revolver was recovered.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Drennen Place, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Huntcliff Road, Birmingham. A lamp, shrubs and a 2008 Scion TC were damaged.

-Theft of property second degree from an unknown location. A Sig Sauer 365 9-millimeter firearm valued at $500 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 4100 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A bicycle and a lawn mower battery were stolen; a living room wall and front window were damaged.

-Property damage from Meadow Road and Downing Street, Birmingham. A 2012 Hyundai Sonata was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 14000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.