Spain Park downs Thompson, starts season with 10 straight wins

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – Despite a late push from the visiting Thompson Warriors in a county battle on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Spain Park Jaguars were able to hold on for their 10th consecutive win to open the 2022-2023 basketball season.

The Jags, who led 38-16 at the half, saw the Warriors battle back to cut the deficit to six points early in the final quarter, but Spain Park responded with an 8-0 run to finish off what became a 57-47 win to improve to 10-0.

Not only dis Spain Park get 20 each from Zach Gray and Chase James in the win, but Sam Wright also finished in double figures with 13 points. More importantly, the Jags made eight of their 11 free throws in the final quarter to help cement the victory, while they finished 14-21 from the line in the game.

Early on, the Jaguars were on fire, which led to a 20-point opening quarter. James knocked down four 3-pointers in the period for 12 points, while Gray added one 3-pointer and totaled six points in the period.

What was a tight game for the first few minutes of the opening period, ended with a strong run that put the Jags in front 20-8 going to the second quarter.

They carried that hot stroke into the second period, as Gray totaled eight points on a 3-pointer, a field goal and a 3-4 mark from the free throw line. James also added another shot from beyond the arc, while Wright started to make his impact felt with five points in the period.

With 18 more points offensively and the defense limiting Thompson to single digits at eight points for the second quarter in a row, Spain park was able to take a 38-16 advantage into the half.

Trailing by 22 points, the Warriors needed some sort of spark in the third quarter, and they got just that from their defense.

Thompson gave up just three points to a Spain Park offense that was on fire to that point. In turn, that helped the offense, as the Warriors started the quarter on a 7-0 run.

They hit seven of nine from the free throw line in the quarter, while Carson Pringle added two field goals to help trim the deficit to 41-29 going to the final quarter.

Thompson then got a 3-pointer to kick off the final quarter, which cut the deficit to single digits at nine for the first time since the opening quarter of the game.

After Spain Park hit a shot to extend the lead back to 11, the Warriors responded with a 7-2 run that cut the deficit all the way down to six points at 45-39.

The Jags, however, then started to hit their rhythm again. Gray went on to make three field goals, driving to the basket in several one-on-one situations, while James drained four free throws and Wright did the same with an additional field goal.

That led to an 8-0 run at one point, while Spain Park outscored the Warriors 12-9 the rest of the way to pick up the victory.

Spain Park also got two points each from Korbin Long and T.J. Lamar in the win.

Thompson was led by Tre Adolphus with 14 points in the loss, while eight other players scored, including seven each from Carson Pringle and Jay Green.