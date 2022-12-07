Wilsonville Wreaths Across America ceremony sets date Published 9:22 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

WILSONVILLE – Wilsonville Wreaths Across America volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest are honored this December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day—Saturday, Dec. 17.

In preparation for this annual event, The Fine Arts Club of Wilsonville along with businesses and members of the local community continue to raise funds to purchase wreaths to honor every veteran interred at Town of Wilsonville Cemetery, Wilsonville Community Cemetery, Old Chapel Cemetery and Fourmile Cemetery. The ceremony will be held 11 a.m., Dec. 17, in Wilsonville Baptist Church’s gymnasium.

“Every $15 wreath sponsorship made is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America said. “We are so grateful to the good people of this wonderful community for participating in our mission to remember, honor and teach.”

Last year, ceremonies were held across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations, placing 2.4 million wreaths for interred veterans. The Fine Arts Club of Wilsonville receives $5 for every wreath ordered and donates 100 percent back into supporting the community. The 2021 donations were to Wilsonville Volunteer Fire Department, Backpack Buddies and My Sister’s Place.

The goal of Wreaths Across America is to place a live, balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every American veteran to remember their sacrifice, honor their service and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, contact any member of The Fine Arts Club of Wilsonville or call 205-317-5328.