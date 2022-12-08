Huskies fall to Hornets in recent county battle Published 2:08 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – The Chelsea Hornets girls’ basketball team defeated the Helena Huskies 43-27 on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Hornets overcame their 17-16 first-half deficit with a powerful performance in the remaining quarters of the game.

Helena put together an impressive first half after picking up a slight lead in the second quarter. Jaterrica Moody led the Huskies with a total of six points in the first half. Moody knocked down a free throw and a basket inside the arc in the first quarter and one basket outside the arc in the second quarter.

Sophia Merchant and Olivia Johnigan totaled three points each. Molly Rhodes and Amar Grant totaled a combined three points.

Chelsea was limited in the second quarter by the Huskies, however, they still managed to gain eight points in the first and in the second quarter. Olivia Pryor led the Hornets with eight points from three two-pointers and two baskets knocked down at the free-throw line.

Sadie Schwallie followed Pryor with a two-pointer and Chelsea’s only three-pointer of the first half. Madison Moore totaled three points to top off Chelsea’s halftime score.

A much more aggressive Chelsea offense returned to the second half of the county matchup. The Hornets totaled 15 points in the third quarter and ended the game with another 11 in the final quarter.

Moore led Chelsea in the second half with three two-pointers and a single three-pointer. Sophia Brown followed Moore with six points from two baskets knocked down inside the arc and two from the free-throw line.

Chelsea’s Haley Trotter totaled four points in the third quarter, while Pryor tagged in three more points of her own. Schwallie finished the night with another two points.

Helena was limited by Chelsea’s defense to only being able to obtain four points in the third quarter and six in the fourth quarter. Johnigan led the Huskies in the second half with two baskets knocked down within the arc during the third quarter.

Brooklyn Kelley, Grant and Moody finished the night for Helena in the fourth quarter with a combined six points.

Chelsea travels to Sylacauga on Thursday, Dec. 8, while Helena returns home to take on McAdory.