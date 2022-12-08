Pelham pulls away with win against Prattville Christian Published 2:50 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – Pelham started the week off spectacularly at home against the Prattville Christian Academy Panthers. Pelham proved they were the stronger of the two Panthers after dominating Prattville Christian 70-51 on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Pelham was quick out of the gates, never giving the other Panthers a break in the entire first half. Pelham totaled 22 points in the first quarter and another 29 points in the second quarter. A strong defense from Pelham limited Prattville to only obtaining 19 points in the first half.

Corey Perkins and Kamari Hollis both totaled 13 points each in the first half. Hollis totaled three three-pointers, a two-pointer and two free throws.

Perkins knocked down three baskets outside the arc, one inside the arc and one from the free-throw line. Thompson Gennari followed with 10 points totaled from four baskets knocked down in the first quarter.

Joe Wimberly totaled five points and Jackson Germek knocked down an additional six points. Uriah Barginere and Dynarian Long totaled a combined five points to top off Pelham’s halftime lead.

Pelham’s lead bled into the second quarter, however, not without a more defensive Prattville Christian returning from the break. Pelham secured its latest victory early on but faced slight adversity in the third and fourth quarter compared to their incredible first half.

Hollis, Long and Gennari totaled a combined six points for Pelham in the third quarter. However, Pelham was able to tag on 13 more points in the fourth quarter.

Kacee Owens totaled four points from two baskets. Matthew Scarbrough, Long and Barginere knocked down one basket each outside the arc.

Pelham takes on Hoover at Hoover on Thursday, Dec. 8.