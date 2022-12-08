Terry Carlton Parker, 77 Published 12:26 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Terry Carlton Parker, 77 of Westover, died at his home on Thursday, Dec 1, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec 8, 2022 at 11:45 AM at the Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Born in Sylacauga, AL on September 26, 1945, he graduated from Thorsby High School in 1963. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1964. Terry is a Veteran of the Vietnam War where he received the National Defense Service Medal, and a Purple Heart. He was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1968. Terry worked as a Fire Medic for the Vestavia Hills Fire Department for 16 years, also, was a business owner/operator of National Locating & Recovery until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Dorthy Elizabeth Parker; father: James Parker; and sisters: Sarah Parker and Evelyn Parker Bradley.

He is survived by his brother: James Parker; children: Beth Parker, Pamela Parker McGehee, and Terry (Chip) Carlton Parker Jr.; and 6 grandchildren.

Instilled in him at an early age by his father, Terry was hardworking and driven. He sacrificed his time for his family so they could have a better life. His children and grandchildren brought joy to his life. He also brought joy to those around him & made many good friends along the way. He will be missed so much but will remain in our hearts forever & always.

