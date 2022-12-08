Thompson Intermediate student wins first place in 4-H essay contest on peanuts Published 4:32 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

1 of 3

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Thompson Intermediate School student Kyle Tran recently placed first in the 4-H County-Level 2022 division for his essay written about peanuts.

Tran, who competed in the Junior Level 1 division, wrote an essay on the benefits of peanuts writing that peanuts “spontaneously replenish the soil with nitrogen, an essential nutrient for plant growth.”

The competition’s statewide sponsor was the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, and all competitors were challenged with writing an essay on the importance of peanuts and the important contribution they make to mankind.

The essays were also challenged to stimulate interest in peanuts, and to develop knowledge, skills and attitudes that will be useful late in life.

The county contest was offered to more than 700 Shelby County youth enrolled in Alabama 4-H at Auburn University.

Deaundra Hill, with Thompson Intermediate School, said the state contest will be between all first-place county winners in each age category in every county in Alabama.

“Mrs. Julie Yocom has been very instrumental in getting the students excited about 4-H and all it encompasses,” Hill said. “Kyle was very excited to learn he had won first place. I told him in front of his classmates and they all cheered and clapped for him. We really made a big deal out of it. We definitely want to continue to foster a love of learning and writing.”

The first place Shelby County winner received a first-place ribbon and $35. Tran’s essay has now been entered into the state competition.

All state participants will receive a t-shirt, and if Tran places at state, he could win $50 for first place; $35 for second place or $25 for third place.

Additional winners from Shelby County in other divisions included:

Senior 1 Division (14-15 years old)

First place, Witt Bell (homeschool)-$35 and a placement ribbon.

Intermediate Division (12-13 years old)

First place, Charlotte Bell (homeschool)- $35 and a placement ribbon.

Junior Division (9-11 years old)

First place, Kyle Tran (Thompson Intermediate School) -$35 and a placement ribbon

Second place, Aneesa Janjua (Pelham Park Middle School)- $20 and a placement ribbon.