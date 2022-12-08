Vincent celebrates Christmas, 100th birthday of its Grand Marshall Published 2:59 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

VINCENT – Vincent held a special Christmas parade this year as it celebrated the 100th birthday of its Grand Marshall.

Vincent held it Christmas parade and festive celebrations on Monday, Dec. 5.

Pre-parade activities began at 4 p.m. with craft vendors, food trucks and gift shopping. Post parade activities included giveaways, contest winners and a meet with Santa.

Mrs. Nell “Mama Nell” Driggers was chosen as the grand marshall for the parade this year as Christmas day marks her 100th birthday.

“It was magical for her because she’s never had a lot in her life and she sacrificed her whole life for her kids and her grandkids and great grandkids,” Mia Kimble, Drigger’s granddaughter said. “With tears streaming down her face, she couldn’t believe that everybody was there and that she was recognized and it meant a lot to her.”

Essie Nell Driggers was born on Dec. 25, 1922, to Rufus and Ida Harris in Troy. She married James Driggers on Aug. 31, 1940. They have two sons, Tony and Don. Driggers has 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 13 great, great-grandchildren. She has proudly called Vincent her home for the past 26 years. She came to Vincent to be closer to her family.

“Everybody around here calls her Mama Nell and she’s just friends with everybody,” Kimble said. “She always is in the background taking care of everybody else.”

Kimble shared her thoughts on how the parade went.

“It was a beautiful parade and it represented this Vincent very well,” Kimble said. “I think people showed up and showed the love of our small town.”

Those who wish to keep up to date with the city of Vincent may do so by following its Facebook page or visiting its website at Cityofvincental.com.