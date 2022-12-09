Panthers down the Buccaneers in their fourth area win for the season Published 2:31 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – Earlier in the season, the Pelham girls bowling team defeated the Hoover Buccaneers 950-777. The Panthers were able to continue their latest winning streak after defeating the Buccaneers 873-866 on Thursday, Dec. 8.

In the traditional round, Pelham pulled away with a 540-527 win, however, fell to Hoover in the Baker first round 106-114. The Panthers were able to secure their victory during the second round after they defeat Hoover 113-94, before falling to the Buccaneers one last time in the final round.

Beating Hoover on Thursday night marked the fourth area win for Pelham this season.

Kyleigh McCoy led the Panthers with a traditional round score of 142. Abby Taylor followed McCoy with a traditional round score of 120. Taylor consistently made spares and strikes during the Baker rounds.

Pelham takes Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Dec 13.