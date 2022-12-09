Warrior Watch D.O.G.S. encourage students at TIS Published 2:37 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

1 of 3

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – On Nov. 30 the Warrior Watch D.O.G.S. visited Thompson Intermediate School to help out and watch over students as they arrived.

Warrior Watch D.O.G.S., an acronym for Dads of Great Students, is a volunteer program that gives TIS dads an opportunity to engage in the culture of the school.

“Realizing that moms traditionally are the ones to volunteer at schools, we wanted dads to have a chance to show students they can be involved in a school’s culture as well,” TIS Principal Jamelia Hayes said. “Our dads greet students in the hallways, cafeteria, gym and bus unloading area on a rotational bases from 7-7:30 a.m. each morning, with the hope of starting students’ day in a positive way. Not only do the students love them smiling at, shaking hands with and dancing with students, but our teachers look forward to their presence as well.”

The program was first started in 2017, but was halted later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hayes said.

“It’s a great program that we’re so glad we’ve been able to reestablish this school year, and we hope to expand it in years to come,” Hayes said.

Those who wish to keep up to date with events and programs at TIS can do so by following the Alabaster City Schools Facebook page at Facebook.com/AlabasterCitySchools.