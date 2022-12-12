City of Montevallo announces parade and window decorating contest winners Published 10:10 am Monday, December 12, 2022

1 of 2

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s downtown has been decorated to mirror the front of a Christmas card, making it a perfect holiday backdrop for the city’s annual holiday festivities.

The city began the holiday season with the county’s first Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Local residents lined main street for the annual parade and tree lighting and parade MC’s Dollar Bill and Steve Gilbert started off the evening with Christmas tunes.

This year’s parade had more than 70+ entrants, according to an official press release by the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce.

The city also held a window decorating competition and the results were announced by Montevallo Main Street Executive Director Courtney Bennett.

Merchant winners included:

The Flower Shop, first place

Trustmark Bank, second place

Bradford Real Estate Group, third place

Smithermman’s Pharmacy, Mayor’s Choice

JP Company, People’s Choice

The 2022 Montevallo parade trophy winners were as follows: