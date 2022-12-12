Downtown Calera to hold first movie on main showing “Elf” Published 10:21 am Monday, December 12, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Calera Main Street announced a new event for the holiday season. Tickets are on sale now for two showings of the modern holiday movie “Elf” on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Movie on Main event will be held at the Collectivus Event Center located at 8271 Highway 31, in the historic Main Street District of downtown Calera. Collectivus Church meets at the location on Sundays, and the building is available as a rental venue during the rest of the week.

Tickets are available online for $10 each. Each show, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., is limited to 100 seats. Tickets must be purchased in advance and presented at the door.

“We are excited to host the first Movie on Main,” Ben Nelson, pastor of Collectivus Church said. “We hope to create a tradition for families who want something fun to do with their kids without having to leave Calera to do it.”

Audiences will be able to buy standard movie concessions on-site. All proceeds from these purchases will help support local and global mission projects. Additionally, Calera Main Street retailers such as Adventurer’s Coffee Co., Creations Galore and Moore, Fuzzy Buttz Pet Supply, and Plant will be on hand with a variety of gift items available for purchase.

“I’m excited that we can hold a new family event this season. I know that many people travel downtown to the famous Alabama Theater for their holiday movie series. We chose the movie Elf because it was one of the ones to sell out first at the Alabama Theater, so hopefully, we can provide a similar experience for those that missed out on the showing downtown,” Calera Main Street Director, Jackie Batson said. “It’s also a great opportunity for locals that have not yet seen the transformation of one of our oldest downtown properties. I think it will also give people a good idea of what the Event Center can be used for.”

Visit Checkout.eventcreate.com/elf/select-buy to secure tickets for the movie showing. More information about the Collectivus venue can be found at Collectivus.events/.