Helena boys win big against Bibb County Published 12:40 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA – Helena applied the pressure defensively on Bibb County on Friday, Dec. 9 in all four quarters. However, after a strong offensive performance in the second quarter, the Helena Huskies defeated the Bibb County Choctaws 65-30.

After a close first quarter, Helena led 15-13 before totaling an additional 20 points before the first half concluded. In the process, the Huskies had limited the Choctaws to only being able to tag on five points before the quarter ended.

Ian Johnigan was a crucial part of Helena’s success against Bibb County. Johnigan led the Huskies with a total of 29 points in Friday night’s game. Johnigan knocked down four baskets outside the arc, three within the arc and three from the free-throw line before the first half ended.

Owen Davis totaled four points, Jacob Satterfield knocked down a three-pointer, Joseph King made the front end of a one and one and Josh Williams and Torrey Ward totaled a combined four points,

Returning to the second half, the Huskies’ defense continued to halt most of the Choctaws’ attempts to up the score. Bibb County finished the night with only six points in both the third and fourth quarter.

Helena’s offense finished the night off with an additional 30 points to secure its 65-30 victory against Bibb County. Johnigan led the Huskies again in the second half after knocking down two more three-pointers and a two-pointer.

King followed Johnigan with three two-pointers and a single free. Williams went two for two from the free-throw line and tagged on a two-pointer.

Davis knocked down a field goal outside the arc. Jordan Edwards totaled four points from two free throws and a two-pointer. Trevor Moore and Ward totaled and combined four points.

Helena takes on Calera in its latest county matchup on Monday, Dec. 12.