Montevallo defeats Westminster at Oak Mountain Published 6:42 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Bulldogs added another victory to their latest winning streak on Saturday, Dec 10. The Bulldogs defeated Oak Mountain at Westminster 71-50.

Montevallo picked up the lead in the first quarter and continued to roll with it for the entirety of the game. The Bulldogs totaled 20 points in the first quarter and another 17 in the second quarter. Before the break, Montevallo led 37-27.

Keiston Ross led the Bulldogs in the first half after knocking down four baskets inside the arc and four directly from the free-throw line. Ja’Von Chism followed Ross with seven points totaled from two two-pointers and a three-pointer.

Jamarcus Williams tagged two field goals totaling five points. Malachi Cartwell and Javon Rogers totaled four points each. Dee Cutts topped off Montevallo’s halftime score with two points.

The Bulldogs knocked down their latest win in the second half. Montevallo continued to be aggressive offensively and gained another 34 points. Chism led the Bulldogs in the second half after totaling 11 points.

Thomas followed Chism with two two-pointers and four baskets knocked down from the free-throw line. Jaydien Rutlge totaled seven points, Cartwell totaled two two-pointers and a free throw.

Cutts and Rogers totaled a combined three points.

Montevallo takes on Oak Grove at home on Monday, Dec. 12.