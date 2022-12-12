Pelham Oaks welcomes new assistant principal

Published 10:01 am Monday, December 12, 2022

Pelham Oaks Elementary School has welcomed its new assistant principal, Kelsey Deason. (Contributed)

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Oaks Elementary School has announced a new assistant principal, Kelsey Deason will join the Panther family.

“I am honored and so excited to be joining the Pelham Oaks family,” Deason said in a Facebook post. “As an educator, I have been able to support students and teachers as an interventionist, first grade teacher, fourth grade teacher and district wide instructional specialist.”

Deason has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montevallo in elementary education and a master’s and education specialist degree from Auburn University in instructional leadership. Deason said she is excited to graduate with a PHD from Auburn University in May.

“I look forward to working alongside everyone at POES,” Deason said.

Principal Chase Holden said he looks forward to having her in the Pelham Oaks family.

More information on Pelham Oaks can be found at Facebook.com/Pelhamoakselementary.

