Shelby Baptist celebrates the holiday season with teddy bear drive, tree lighting Published 9:03 am Monday, December 12, 2022

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – For the second year in a row, Shelby Baptist Medical Center kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting at the hospital and a teddy bear drive.

The annual tree lighting was held this year in honor of Michelle Snow, a nurse at the hospital, who passed away earlier this year.

Snow served the hospital for more than 25 years as a nurse.

Additionally, the second annual teddy bear drive began, where the hospital collects new teddy bears to donate to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabaster Police Department to have for children during times of need.

The drive is being held until Thursday, Dec. 15.

Anyone wishing to donate, including employees, visitors to the hospital or community members, can bring a new teddy bear to add to the collection box located next to the Christmas tree in the atrium of the south tower, or leave the teddy bear at the front desk of the main entrance of the hospital, said Cindy Solomon.

Solomon explained the reasoning behind using teddy bears for the drive.

“A teddy bear is something simple that officers can have on hand to give a child for comfort,” Solomon said. “This drive is a way for our team here at Shelby to give back to the community in which we serve. The police and sheriff’s department serve us here at Shelby Baptist Medical Center throughout the year in so many ways, and this is something we can do to help them in serving the community.”