Update from the Council – Alice Lobell Published 10:58 am Monday, December 12, 2022

Alice Lobell

Place 3, Council President

The holidays are upon us, and what a great time to enjoy this special hometown.

In October many of us enjoyed the Pumpkin House in Old Town, built by the Beautification Board. Several “witches rides” in neighborhoods like Old Cahaba and Hillsboro were fun and entertaining, both as a spectator and a participant. Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a haunted house or two, and I must admit that I finally found the courage to go through one with my Helena Teen Council as my support group!

Being a small town, Helena is still big on tradition: the traditional Thanksgiving Feast, spending quality time with family and friends, and a little football are always enjoyed in many Helena homes.

Now, with Christmas knocking on the door, Helena is gearing up for one of the best Christmases ever. The tree lighting ceremony on the first Friday night of the

month is a great way to begin the Yuletide season. With a new 20-foot tree to light, it should be spectacular. Then prepare to be entertained by the internationally acclaimed group, Act of Congress. This lively group will have us all in the holiday spirit. After the performance head down to the amphitheater to the Helena Holiday Market to find some of those “one of a kind” Christmas gifts.

Then to cap off the holiday weekend, the 51st annual Christmas parade will be held on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 5. Literally thousands of people gather to watch. It is my understanding that when the parade first started many years ago, it was so short that the floats and entries went through twice, just to make the parade seem longer!

As you can read, the holidays are on my mind, but there are other happenings in Helena I would like to point out. The work on the pond at Joe Tucker Park is progressing nicely. The pond will be about 16 feet at its deepest point, and the new pier will add to the enjoyment of the pond. Fishing, anyone?

The Senior citizens of Helena took their first field trip at the end of September and it was a blast! Traveling to Tuscumbia the group visited the Helen Keller house and

museum, the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, the Coon Dog Cemetery and had lunch at the famous Rattlesnake Saloon. I encourage all of Helena’s senior citizens to register with the group so you will know about all the group’s activities. It’s free and easy to do. Forms can be obtained at City Hall, or you can email Lilly Clayton at LClayton@cityofhelena.org

Happy Holidays,

Alice