Video highlights 95-year legacy of Montevallo Fire and Rescue December 12, 2022

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

MONTEVALLO – The legacy of service Montevallo Fire and Rescue has established over the last 95 years reaches far beyond the confines of the Montevallo community.

The department has served as the starting place and training grounds for many people, including more than 50 career fire service members.

“For others, it’s a place where they continue to learn by actively running around 1,500 total calls per year to further their commitment to the fire service,” reads the description for a special video project Montevallo Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Kay Goke spearheaded to commemorate the department’s 95th anniversary. “No matter if they started with us originally, the core values and knowledge that Montevallo is known for trickles into other departments throughout our region. We’re extremely proud of this legacy and those that are a part of it.”

Goke and Assistant Chief Lance Byrd created the video project and worked with Hoover Public Information Officer Torrey Teal, Homewood Deputy Chief Brandon Broadhead, Pelham Chief Mike Reid and Deputy Chief Danny Reid, and Alabaster Deputy Chief Pat Conn to gather individual clips from each department.

“Assistant Chief Byrd and myself both have a commitment to honoring the men in the video and every firefighter who has come before us at MFD,” Goke said. “As current members at Montevallo, it is our mission to live up to the legacy of those who built MFD up. For myself, it is my personal mission to thoroughly document and honor the history of the department.”

The video features the following:

-Chief Clay Bentley from Hoover Fire Department

-Chief Mike Reid and Deputy Chief Danny Reid from Pelham Fire Department

-Deputy Chief Pat Conn, Battalion Chief Dan Hornkohl, Battalion Chief Phillip Reid, Battalion Chief Andy Reid and Chief of Training Nathan Smitherman from Alabaster Fire Department

-Deputy Chief Brandon Broadhead from Homewood Fire Department

“As we close out our 95th year, we have around 45 members who are committed to the Montevallo community,” Goke said. “Additionally, several of our current members also serve the Shelby County community in other fire and emergency services roles. We are incredibly grateful to those who came before us and our current personnel for giving so much of themselves every day.”

To view the video, visit fb.watch/hfp1zFvICY/?mibextid=cr9u03.