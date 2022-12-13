Alicia Walters receives 2022 Merit in Recreation Award Published 9:41 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Walters has been honored as the recipient of the 2022 Merit in Recreation Award from the Alabama Parks & Recreation Association.

“The award is given to an individual who has shown outstanding leadership and innovation in recreation, athletics, leisure, or special event programming and instruction,” a city of Pelham Facebook post read.

Alicia is a certified park & recreation professional with the national recreation and park association and a certified therapeutic recreations specialist through the national council for therapeutic recreation.

Walters has been with the city of Pelham since 2019 and was congratulated for her recognition.

“We’re proud to have you on our team,” the post read.

Walters was also congratulated by Parks & Recreation on her award, recognition and achievements.

“Congratulations to our very own Alicia Walters,” A Pelham Parks & Recreation Facebook post read. “This award is well-deserved. We appreciate all you do for Pelham Parks and Recreation, and the city of Pelham as a whole.”