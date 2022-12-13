Calera boys fall to Helena in holiday county matchup Published 1:23 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CALERA – Tis’ the season to give back with the Holiday right around the corner. Aside from Calera hosting county rival Helena on Monday, Dec. 12, the Eagles hosted a stuffed animal toy drive to give back this Holiday season. During the halftime break, Calera held a Teddy Bear Toss to promote Toys for Tots.

Aside from all the good cheer, Calera was spreading five days out from the well-overdue break, the Eagles fell to the Helena Huskies 65-35.

The Huskies totaled two strong offensive quarters in the first half with 17 and 18 points to kick off the game that led to Helena winning the county battle against Calera.

Owen Davis posted 13 points in the first half for the Huskies. Davis knocked down one basket outside the arc and five inside the arc.

Josh Williams followed Davis with 10 points of his own. Williams went two for two from the free-throw line, totaled two two-pointers and knocked down a three-pointer.

Ian Johnigan tagged two baskets from the free-throw line and one outside the arc. Jonah Cobb and Torrey Ward totaled a combined four points for Helena.

Calera was able to overcome the Helena defense to total seven points each in the first two quarters.

Austin Brooks knocked down a basket inside and outside the arc in the first half for Calera. DJ White totaled one field goal worth two points and Kane Burns went two for two from the free-throw line.

Returning from the break, Calera made great efforts to overcome its first-half deficit, but the Eagles worked at great lengths at upping their final score. However, the Huskies made it difficult for the Eagles in the end.

The Huskies had already secured their latest victory after gaining an edge in the first half with their 35-14 lead.

Helena extended the lead in the second half after picking up another 18 points in the third quarter and 12 more points in the fourth quarter. The Huskies continued to halt most of the Eagles’ action at the net, however, Calera finished the night with 21 more points in the second half.

Nicolas Crozier and Williams led Helena in the second half after knocking down six points each. Cobb followed Crozier and Williams with two two-pointers and the front end of a one-and-one.

Helena’s Alex Pierson knocked down three points and Jacob Satterfield made a basket outside the arc. Jordan Edwards and Joseph King totaled a combined three points.

Brooks led Calera in the second half after knocking down five baskets. Brooks went two for two from the free-throw line, knocked down one basket outside the arc and two inside the arc. Burns and Coxwell totaled four points each.

Calera and Helena both take on county rivals again on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Huskies return home to take on Thompson, while Calera hits the road to Montevallo.