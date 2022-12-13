Helena girls defeat Calera ahead of Holiday break Published 12:14 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CALERA – The final countdown is finally here, as students prepare for a long-deserved holiday break. It has been an up-and-down ride for the Helena girls’ basketball team this season, but on Monday, Dec. 12, the Huskies had one of their best games of the season against county foe Calera on the road.

The Huskies totaled two strong offensive quarters in the first half with 16 and 12 points to bust the game open and never looked back en route to winning the game 46-25.

As part of the impressive start in the opening quarter, however, combined with its defense’s effort secured the Huskies their win against the Calera Eagles.

Olivia Johnigan posted 15 points in the first half for Helena. Johnigan knocked down four baskets outside the arc, two outside the arc and one from the free-throw line.

Jaterrica Moody followed Johnigan with six points of her own. Moody went two for two from the free-throw line and totaled two two-pointers. Amari Grant tagged on five points and Brooklyn Kellev topped off the Huskies’ halftime score with an additional two points.

Calera was able to maneuver the Helena defense to obtain 12 points before the break.

Tyesha Williams knocked down Calera’s only basket made outside the arc in the first half, along with one free throw. Kayla Banks and Zoe Lenoir both totaled four points each.

Jada Blake and Tamai Fairbanks knocked down a two-pointer each and Jakalynn Johnson made a single free throw.

From that point, Calera was already behind, but the Eagles worked at great lengths at upping their score. However, the Huskies made it an even steeper slope in the second half.

The second half was played much closer, but the Huskies already had an edge with their 28-12 first-half lead. However, Calera limited Helena to only posting nine more points in the remaining quarters of the game.

Helena never got outscored during any quarter of the game, although Calera came close to totaling more points than the Huskies in the third quarter. The Huskies knocked down nine points in the third quarter compared to Calera’s eight points.

Helena extended the lead in the final quarter thanks to limiting the Calera offense to only being able to total five more points before the game concluded.

Johnigan led the Huskies again in the second half after totaling five points in the third quarter and another seven points in the final quarter. Kelley followed with four, and Moody tagged on an additional two points to Helena’s final score.

Lenior knocked down two field goals outside the arc for Calera in the second half. Willians went four for four from the free throw line, and Banks totaled three points to end the night for Calera.

Calera and Helena both take on county rivals again on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Huskies return home to take on Thompson, while Calera hits the road to Montevallo.