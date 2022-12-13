Local schools to discuss partnerships aimed at solving school bus driver shortage Published 1:06 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – Alabama community college system and local schools will meet to Discuss partnerships aimed at solving school bus driver shortage.

“Officials with the Alabama community college system, Pelham City Schools and Shelby County Schools will host a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the skills for success rapid training program that is working to reduce Alabama’s severe school bus driver shortage,” read an official press release by ACCS. “There are unfilled school bus driver positions in every school system in the state, and the ACCS and local school systems will discuss how they are working together to quickly train new drivers for these positions in the metro Birmingham area.”

Dr. Chuck Ledbetter, superintendent of Pelham City Schools, and Brent Copes, transportation supervisor for Shelby County Schools, will join newly trained school bus drivers and Houston Blackwood, workforce director of the ACCS Innovation Center, to discuss how skills for success training is helping local schools with this problem.

More information about Pelham City Schools and future discussions of school bus programs can be found at Facebook.com/Pelhamcityschools.